VEILBURNERS: ecco la titletrack del nuovo disco

Tramite il player sottostante è possibile ascoltare Lurkers in the Capsule of Skull
, brano degli americani Veilburner
e titletrack del loro nuovo album in uscita il prossimo settembre per la Transcending Obscurity Records
.
A questo link
è invece possibile ascoltare il singolo Nocturnal Gold
.
Tracklist:01. In the Tomb of Dreaming Limbo
02. Nocturnal Gold
03. Cursed, Disfigured, Amen!
04. Lurkers in the Capsule of Skull
05. Para-Opaque
06. An Odyssey Through Cataclysm
07. Vault of Haunting Dissolve
08. Dissonance in Bloom