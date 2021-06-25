      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
Lurkers in the Capsule of Skull - Album Cover
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

25/06/21
SKYEYE
Soldiers of Light

25/06/21
WITHERED
Verloren

25/06/21
LIGHT THE TORCH
You Will Be The Death Of Me

25/06/21
CEREBRAL ROT
Excretion of Mortality

25/06/21
HIRAES
Solitary

25/06/21
OZORA
Angelica

25/06/21
ENSLAVED
Below the Lights (Cinematic Tour 2020)

25/06/21
DEVILS IN HEAVEN
Rise

25/06/21
ENSLAVED
The Rise of Ymir (Verftet Online Festival 2020)

25/06/21
REQUIEM (SWI)
Collapse into Chaos

CONCERTI

25/06/21
ALPEN FLAIR FESTIVAL
EX NATO AREA - NAZ-SCIAVES (BZ)

26/06/21
ROCK THE CASTLE (day 1)
CASTELLO DI VILLAFRANCA - VERONA

26/06/21
PEARL JAM
AUTODROMO ENZO E DINO FERRARI - IMOLA

03/07/21
ROCK THE CASTLE (day 2)
CASTELLO DI VILLAFRANCA - VERONA

05/07/21
DEEP PURPLE + GUESTS
BOLOGNA SONIC PARK - ARENA PARCO NORD - BOLOGNA

07/07/21
GOD IS AN ASTRONAUT + GUESTS TBA
CIRCOLO MAGNOLIA - MILANO

08/07/21
GOD IS AN ASTRONAUT + GUESTS TBA
IPPODROMO DELLE CAMPANELLE - ROMA

09/07/21
GOD IS AN ASTRONAUT + GUESTS TBA
CONCRETION POST ROCK FESTIVAL - AQUILEIA (UD)

11/07/21
GOD IS AN ASTRONAUT + GUESTS TBA
FABRIK - CAGLIARI

12/07/21
KISS
ARENA DI VERONA
VEILBURNERS: ecco la titletrack del nuovo disco
25/06/2021 - 10:38 (39 letture)

ALTRE NOTIZIE
25/06/2021 - 10:38
VEILBURNERS: ecco la titletrack del nuovo disco
ULTIME NOTIZIE
25/06/2021 - 16:29
A DYING PLANET: ascolta la titletrack del nuovo ‘‘When the Skies are Grey’’
25/06/2021 - 16:17
ABORTED: diffusi i dettagli completi di ''ManiaCult'' e il primo singolo ''Impetus Odi''
25/06/2021 - 16:10
SMITH/KOTZEN: il video ufficiale di ‘‘Solar Fire’’
25/06/2021 - 16:01
THY CATAFALQUE: disponibile la clip di ‘‘A kupolaváros titka’’ dal nuovo album
25/06/2021 - 15:47
DARKTHRONE: online un nuovo brano
25/06/2021 - 15:44
MODERN RITES: ad agosto l'album ''Monuments'', ecco i dettagli ed un singolo
25/06/2021 - 15:39
BEARTOOTH: guarda il video di ‘‘Skin’’ dal disco in uscita oggi
25/06/2021 - 15:39
OPHIDIAN I: in streaming il nuovo singolo ''Storm Aglow''
25/06/2021 - 15:32
ENSLAVED: disponibile il live video di ''Homebound''
25/06/2021 - 13:01
LEPROUS: il video di ''Running Low'' dal nuovo album ''Aphelion''
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     