BARNABAS SKY: nuovo progetto per Markus Pfeffer

La Pride & Joy Music ha rivelato, tramite i propri social, di aver messo sotto contratto i Barnabas Sky. La band è il nuovo progetto di Markus Pfeffer (Lazarus Dream/Winterland), mentre il titolo del primo disco sarà Inspirations.
Nell'attesa di ulteriori dettagli, è possibile vedere copertina del disco e tracklist.
Tracklist:
01. Legends Rise (w. Danny Vaughn)
02. What Lies Beneath (w. Zak Stevens)
03. In My Mind (w. Danny Martinez Jr.)
04. Yesterday's Gone (w. Rob Rock)
05. Till the End of Time (w. Jesse Damon e Paul Sabu)
06. Say Farewell to Darker Days (w. Danny Vaughn)
07. Breathe Again (w. Danny Martinez Jr.)
08. The Alkonost (w. Zak Stevens)
09. Timm's Theme (Instrumental)
10. Young Blood (w. Jesse Damon e Paul Sabu)
11. Never Enough (w. Steve Grimmet)
12. Till the End of Time (Piano Version)