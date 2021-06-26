      Privacy Policy
 
DISCHI IN USCITA

30/06/21
VIRTUAL SYMMETRY
Exoverse Live - Out of the Shadow

02/07/21
NANOWAR OF STEEL
Italian Folk Metal

02/07/21
BORN OF OSIRIS
Angel or Alien

02/07/21
LOST IN GREY
Under the Surface

02/07/21
AT THE GATES
The Nightmare Of Being

02/07/21
DRAWN AND QUARTERED
Congregation Pestilence

02/07/21
LORD OF THE LOST
Judas

02/07/21
VOLAND
Царепоклонство - Il culto degli Zar

02/07/21
NOCTAMBULIST
The Barren Form

02/07/21
DEFOCUS
In the Eye of Death We Are All the Same

CONCERTI

03/07/21
ROCK THE CASTLE (day 2)
CASTELLO DI VILLAFRANCA - VERONA

05/07/21
DEEP PURPLE + GUESTS
BOLOGNA SONIC PARK - ARENA PARCO NORD - BOLOGNA

07/07/21
GOD IS AN ASTRONAUT + GUESTS TBA
CIRCOLO MAGNOLIA - MILANO

08/07/21
GOD IS AN ASTRONAUT + GUESTS TBA
IPPODROMO DELLE CAMPANELLE - ROMA

09/07/21
GOD IS AN ASTRONAUT + GUESTS TBA
CONCRETION POST ROCK FESTIVAL - AQUILEIA (UD)

11/07/21
GOD IS AN ASTRONAUT + GUESTS TBA
FABRIK - CAGLIARI

12/07/21
KISS
ARENA DI VERONA

13/07/21
RAMMSTEIN + DUO JATEKOK
STADIO OLIMPICO GRANDE TORINO - TORINO

23/07/21
CAMUNIA SONORA (day 1)
WAKYNIAN RANCH - LOSINE (BS)

24/07/21
CAMUNIA SONORA (day 2)
WAKYNIAN RANCH - LOSINE (BS)
BARNABAS SKY: nuovo progetto per Markus Pfeffer
26/06/2021 - 18:33 (42 letture)

26/06/2021 - 18:33
BARNABAS SKY: nuovo progetto per Markus Pfeffer
ULTIME NOTIZIE
27/06/2021 - 00:03
ENFORCER: online l’inedita ‘‘Kiss of Death’’
27/06/2021 - 00:02
WITHIN TEMPTATION: pubblicano la nuova ‘‘Shed My Skin’’ in collaborazione con gli Annisokay
27/06/2021 - 00:01
SOLAR MANTRA: a settembre uscirà ‘‘Away’’, ascolta il primo singolo
26/06/2021 - 22:56
ATLAS (FIN): ascolta la titletrack del nuovo disco ''Ukko''
26/06/2021 - 22:41
AXEL RUDI PELL: ecco il lyric video di ''There's Only One Way to Rock'' dal nuovo disco di cover
26/06/2021 - 22:31
NIGHT RANGER: ''Bring It All Home to Me'' è il secondo singolo dal nuovo ''ATBPO''
26/06/2021 - 19:16
LETZTE INSTANZ: pubblicano il singolo ''Entzundet die Feuer''
26/06/2021 - 18:43
NIGHTFALL: presentano il video di ''Martyrs of the Cult of the Dead (Agita)''
26/06/2021 - 18:34
AGRYPNIE: a luglio il nuovo disco, ecco ''Verwustung''
26/06/2021 - 10:23
FRACTAL UNIVERSE: ecco ''Interfering Spherical Scenes'' da ''The Impassable Horizon''
 
