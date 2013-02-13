ENFORCER: online l’inedita ‘‘Kiss of Death’’

|
Gli svedesi Enforcer hanno pubblicato sul canale YouTube ufficiale di Nuclear Blast Records un singolo inedito, intitolato Kiss of Death, tratto dalla loro prossima fatica in studio, di cui ancora non si conoscono i dettagli.
Il brano, ascoltabile in fondo alla pagina, è stato così commentato da Olof Wikstrand:
"Heavy metal fans across the planet, are you with us?! Finally it’s time for us to unveil what we’ve been up to the past year and it feels incredibly awesome to present "Kiss of Death" to you all. A totally raw, yet melodic speed metal hymn! A hit and run metal hymn that should leave no head unbanged!!”
La copertina del singolo è visibile a sinistra, mentre di seguito è possibile ascoltare il brano: