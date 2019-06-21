      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
L'artwork del disco
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

30/06/21
VIRTUAL SYMMETRY
Exoverse Live - Out of the Shadow

02/07/21
BIZARREKULT
Vi Overlevde

02/07/21
DRAWN AND QUARTERED
Congregation Pestilence

02/07/21
LOST IN GREY
Under the Surface

02/07/21
NANOWAR OF STEEL
Italian Folk Metal

02/07/21
BORN OF OSIRIS
Angel or Alien

02/07/21
VOLAND
Царепоклонство - Il culto degli Zar

02/07/21
NOCTAMBULIST
The Barren Form

02/07/21
AT THE GATES
The Nightmare Of Being

02/07/21
LORD OF THE LOST
Judas

CONCERTI

03/07/21
ROCK THE CASTLE (day 2)
CASTELLO DI VILLAFRANCA - VERONA

05/07/21
DEEP PURPLE + GUESTS
BOLOGNA SONIC PARK - ARENA PARCO NORD - BOLOGNA

07/07/21
GOD IS AN ASTRONAUT + GUESTS TBA
CIRCOLO MAGNOLIA - MILANO

08/07/21
GOD IS AN ASTRONAUT + GUESTS TBA
IPPODROMO DELLE CAMPANELLE - ROMA

09/07/21
GOD IS AN ASTRONAUT + GUESTS TBA
CONCRETION POST ROCK FESTIVAL - AQUILEIA (UD)

11/07/21
GOD IS AN ASTRONAUT + GUESTS TBA
FABRIK - CAGLIARI

12/07/21
KISS
ARENA DI VERONA

13/07/21
RAMMSTEIN + DUO JATEKOK
STADIO OLIMPICO GRANDE TORINO - TORINO

23/07/21
CAMUNIA SONORA (day 1)
WAKYNIAN RANCH - LOSINE (BS)

24/07/21
CAMUNIA SONORA (day 2)
WAKYNIAN RANCH - LOSINE (BS)
WAYWARD SONS: annunciano ‘‘Even Up the Score’’ per ottobre, ascolta un nuovo brano
28/06/2021 - 00:09 (31 letture)

RECENSIONI
73
ALTRE NOTIZIE
28/06/2021 - 00:09
WAYWARD SONS: annunciano ‘‘Even Up the Score’’ per ottobre, ascolta un nuovo brano
03/04/2021 - 00:38
WAYWARD SONS: ascolta l’inedita ‘‘Big Day’’
11/12/2020 - 11:19
WAYWARD SONS: disponibile il nuovo singolo ''Even Up the Score''
17/05/2020 - 18:03
WAYWARD SONS: guarda il video di ''Feel Good Hit''
24/03/2020 - 09:14
WAYWARD SONS: online il video di ''Long Line Of Pretenders''
11/10/2019 - 19:19
WAYWARD SONS: presentato il nuovo singolo
27/09/2019 - 17:14
WAYWARD SONS: ecco un nuovo video
30/08/2019 - 14:06
WAYWARD SONS: disponibile un nuovo brano
26/07/2019 - 15:49
WAYWARD SONS: online il primo singolo dal nuovo album
21/06/2019 - 09:17
WAYWARD SONS: rivelati i primi dettagli del nuovo album
ULTIME NOTIZIE
28/06/2021 - 00:08
SEETHER: il nuovo EP ‘‘Wasteland - The Purgatory’’ uscirà a luglio
28/06/2021 - 00:07
BLACK STONE CHERRY: ad agosto l’edizione deluxe di ‘‘The Human Condition’’
27/06/2021 - 18:23
SATURNIAN MIST: in arrivo a settembre l'album ''Shamatanic''
27/06/2021 - 18:19
CONJURER: online il video di ''Choke''
27/06/2021 - 18:08
MADHOUSE: pubblicano un video dall'ultimo disco
27/06/2021 - 17:35
SKID ROW: l'ex-cantante Johnny Solinger è venuto a mancare
27/06/2021 - 00:03
ENFORCER: online l’inedita ‘‘Kiss of Death’’
27/06/2021 - 00:02
WITHIN TEMPTATION: pubblicano la nuova ‘‘Shed My Skin’’ in collaborazione con gli Annisokay
27/06/2021 - 00:01
SOLAR MANTRA: a settembre uscirà ‘‘Away’’, ascolta il primo singolo
26/06/2021 - 22:56
ATLAS (FIN): ascolta la titletrack del nuovo disco ''Ukko''
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     