WAYWARD SONS: annunciano ‘‘Even Up the Score’’ per ottobre, ascolta un nuovo brano

I britannici Wayward Sons
pubblicheranno il prossimo 8 ottobre 2021 il loro terzo album, Even Up the Score
, tramite Frontiers Music Srl
.
Il quarto singolo estratto dal disco è Faith in Fools
, il cui video è riportato in fondo alla pagina.
Di seguito è invece possibile leggere la tracklist:1. Even Up the Score
2. Big Day
3. Sign of the Times
4. Bloody Typical
5. Faith in Fools
6. Fake
7. Downfall
8. Tip of My Tongue
9. Looking for a Reason
10. Land of the Blind
11. They Know
12. This Party's Over
La copertina del disco è visibile a lato.
Il primo singolo, nonché titletrack del disco, Even Up the Score
, è ascoltabile a questo indirizzo
.