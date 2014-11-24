DAGOBA: firmano con Napalm Records, annunciato il nuovo singolo ''The Hunt''

|
L'etichetta austriaca Napalm Records ha annunciato, attraverso i propri canali social, di aver messo sotto contratto i modern metaller francesi Dagoba.
Al momento la band è al lavoro per pubblicare il suo ottavo album, ma per festeggiare la firma del contratto pubblicherà il 20 luglio il suo nuovo singolo, The Hunt.
Di seguito è possibile leggere le dichiarazioni del cantante:
“We are thrilled to announce that we are now part of the Napalm Records family. We thank the label team for the warm welcome and are so excited to work with such a dedicated and professional record company!