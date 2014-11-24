      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
La Band
Clicca per ingrandire
La Cover del Singolo
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

30/06/21
VIRTUAL SYMMETRY
Exoverse Live - Out of the Shadow

02/07/21
BORN OF OSIRIS
Angel or Alien

02/07/21
NANOWAR OF STEEL
Italian Folk Metal

02/07/21
LORD OF THE LOST
Judas

02/07/21
DRAWN AND QUARTERED
Congregation Pestilence

02/07/21
LOST IN GREY
Under the Surface

02/07/21
NOCTAMBULIST
The Barren Form

02/07/21
AT THE GATES
The Nightmare Of Being

02/07/21
DEFOCUS
In the Eye of Death We Are All the Same

02/07/21
BIZARREKULT
Vi Overlevde

CONCERTI

03/07/21
ROCK THE CASTLE (day 2)
CASTELLO DI VILLAFRANCA - VERONA

05/07/21
DEEP PURPLE + GUESTS
BOLOGNA SONIC PARK - ARENA PARCO NORD - BOLOGNA

07/07/21
GOD IS AN ASTRONAUT + GUESTS TBA
CIRCOLO MAGNOLIA - MILANO

08/07/21
GOD IS AN ASTRONAUT + GUESTS TBA
IPPODROMO DELLE CAMPANELLE - ROMA

09/07/21
GOD IS AN ASTRONAUT + GUESTS TBA
CONCRETION POST ROCK FESTIVAL - AQUILEIA (UD)

11/07/21
GOD IS AN ASTRONAUT + GUESTS TBA
FABRIK - CAGLIARI

12/07/21
KISS
ARENA DI VERONA

13/07/21
RAMMSTEIN + DUO JATEKOK
STADIO OLIMPICO GRANDE TORINO - TORINO

23/07/21
CAMUNIA SONORA (day 1)
WAKYNIAN RANCH - LOSINE (BS)

24/07/21
CAMUNIA SONORA (day 2)
WAKYNIAN RANCH - LOSINE (BS)
DAGOBA: firmano con Napalm Records, annunciato il nuovo singolo ''The Hunt''
29/06/2021 - 08:11 (33 letture)

RECENSIONI
ARTICOLI
30/11/2014
Live Report
EPICA + DRAGONFORCE + DAGOBA
Alcatraz, Milano, 24/11/2014
 
ALTRE NOTIZIE
29/06/2021 - 08:11
DAGOBA: firmano con Napalm Records, annunciato il nuovo singolo ''The Hunt''
31/08/2017 - 23:31
KREATOR: a gennaio torneranno in Italia per una data con Decapitated e Dagoba
21/08/2017 - 13:25
DAGOBA: diffuso il video di 'Stone Ocean'
04/06/2017 - 12:00
DAGOBA: ecco il video di 'Inner Sun'
23/05/2017 - 09:29
DAGOBA: nuovo brano ascoltabile in streaming
10/05/2017 - 18:37
DAGOBA: in uscita ad agosto il nuovo album
16/06/2015 - 19:14
DAGOBA: guarda il nuovo video
23/05/2015 - 12:04
DAGOBA: svelata la tracklist di 'Tales Of The Black Dawn'
12/05/2015 - 18:45
DAGOBA: disponibile il nuovo lyric video
17/04/2015 - 10:21
DAGOBA: annunciati i primi dettagli del nuovo album
ULTIME NOTIZIE
29/06/2021 - 12:34
SWALLOW THE SUN: il live video di ''Don't fall Asleep Horror''
29/06/2021 - 12:04
NANOWAR OF STEEL: guarda il video di ‘‘La Polenta Taragnarock’’ con Giorgio Mastrota
29/06/2021 - 08:29
SPACE CHASER: ecco il brano ''The Immortals'' dal nuovo album
29/06/2021 - 08:20
CRIMSON FIRE: i dettagli di ''Another Dimension''
29/06/2021 - 00:27
SPIRIT BOMB: a settembre il debutto con ‘‘Tight’’, online il primo singolo
29/06/2021 - 00:26
HEAVEN & EARTH: ‘‘Never Dream of Dying’’ è il terzo singolo da ‘‘V’’
29/06/2021 - 00:25
THE HU: al lavoro sul secondo album in studio
29/06/2021 - 00:24
TANTRIC: a luglio uscirà ‘‘The Sum of All Things’’, ascolta un singolo
29/06/2021 - 00:24
PARADOX: guarda il video di ‘‘The Visitors’’
28/06/2021 - 22:35
MANIMAL: i dettagli di ''Armageddon'' ed il brano ''The Inevitable End''
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     