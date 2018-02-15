SCHATTENMANN: presentano la clip di ''Cosima'' da ''Chaos''

I tedeschi Schattenmann
hanno annunciato per il 5 novembre la pubblicazione, tramite AFM Records
, del loro terzo disco, intitolato Chaos
.
In basso è possibile vedere la clip di Cosima
, il nuovo singolo promozionale, mentre qui
trovate il brano Choleriker
.
Tracklist:01. Die Ruhe Vor Dem Sturm
02. Chaos
03. Abschaum
04. Extrem
05. Alles Auf Anfang
06. Choleriker
07. Cosima
08. Spring (Featuring J.B.O)
09. Amnestie
10. Voodoo
11. Alman
12. Wir Gehorchen Nicht
13. IYFF
14. Jetzt Oder Nie
15. Komplett Auf Anschlag