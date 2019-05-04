IVORY TOWER: il cantante Dirk Meyer lascia la band

Come potete leggere da titolo, la formazione tedesca degli Ivory Tower
ha annunciato la separazione dal cantante Dirk Meyer
, in gruppo dal 2013, con il seguente comunicato:"Unfortunately we had to decide as a band to continue without singer Dirk from now. A decision that was not an easy one and took a lot of time... We have done countless gigs together in the last seven years, released what we believe to be the best Ivory Tower album "Stronger", had loads of fun together and achieved a lot of good things in general. We all wish Dirk the best and expressly emphasize to go apart without quarrel and resentment. Rock on Brother!"
In segno di omaggio al cantante uscente, la band ha pubblicato sul canale YouTube della Massacre Records
il video di Passing
, brano tratto dal summenzionato Stronger
, uscito il 23 settembre 2019 (qui
i dettagli).
La clip, in cui è possibile guardare quella che per il momento sarà l'ultima performance di Meyer
con il gruppo, è disponibile di seguito: