DISCHI IN USCITA

30/06/21
VIRTUAL SYMMETRY
Exoverse Live - Out of the Shadow

02/07/21
LOST IN GREY
Under the Surface

02/07/21
BIZARREKULT
Vi Overlevde

02/07/21
LORD OF THE LOST
Judas

02/07/21
BORN OF OSIRIS
Angel or Alien

02/07/21
DRAWN AND QUARTERED
Congregation Pestilence

02/07/21
NOCTAMBULIST
The Barren Form

02/07/21
AT THE GATES
The Nightmare Of Being

02/07/21
VOLAND
Царепоклонство - Il culto degli Zar

02/07/21
DEFOCUS
In the Eye of Death We Are All the Same

CONCERTI

03/07/21
ROCK THE CASTLE (day 2)
CASTELLO DI VILLAFRANCA - VERONA

05/07/21
DEEP PURPLE + GUESTS
BOLOGNA SONIC PARK - ARENA PARCO NORD - BOLOGNA

07/07/21
GOD IS AN ASTRONAUT + GUESTS TBA
CIRCOLO MAGNOLIA - MILANO

08/07/21
GOD IS AN ASTRONAUT + GUESTS TBA
IPPODROMO DELLE CAMPANELLE - ROMA

09/07/21
GOD IS AN ASTRONAUT + GUESTS TBA
CONCRETION POST ROCK FESTIVAL - AQUILEIA (UD)

11/07/21
GOD IS AN ASTRONAUT + GUESTS TBA
FABRIK - CAGLIARI

12/07/21
KISS
ARENA DI VERONA

13/07/21
RAMMSTEIN + DUO JATEKOK
STADIO OLIMPICO GRANDE TORINO - TORINO

23/07/21
CAMUNIA SONORA (day 1)
WAKYNIAN RANCH - LOSINE (BS)

24/07/21
CAMUNIA SONORA (day 2)
WAKYNIAN RANCH - LOSINE (BS)
EXCALIBUR: a settembre la riedizione del loro disco di esordio, ecco ''Haunted by the Shadows''
30/06/2021 - 13:58 (33 letture)

30/06/2021 - 13:58
EXCALIBUR: a settembre la riedizione del loro disco di esordio, ecco ''Haunted by the Shadows''
25/03/2020 - 16:11
EXCALIBUR: disponibile lo streaming integrale di ''Cero''
19/01/2020 - 18:42
EXCALIBUR: ripubblicheranno il loro album del 1996 ''Cero''
23/12/2019 - 15:16
TRICK OR TREAT: online il singolo ''Capricorn - Excalibur''
30/06/2021 - 14:26
ETERNITY`S END: annunciato il nuovo chitarrista
30/06/2021 - 14:19
RIAN: ''We Belong'' è il nuovo singolo promozionale del prossimo disco
30/06/2021 - 14:10
INGLORIOUS: tutti i dettagli dell'album benefico ''Heroine''
30/06/2021 - 11:27
LORD OF THE LOST: il video ufficiale di ''The Gospel Of Judas''
30/06/2021 - 00:20
SINISTER GHOST: al lavoro sul disco di debutto
30/06/2021 - 00:09
IVORY TOWER: il cantante Dirk Meyer lascia la band
30/06/2021 - 00:05
AEXYLIUM: firmano con Rockshots Records per l’uscita del nuovo album ‘‘The Fifth Season’’
30/06/2021 - 00:04
ARMORED SAINT: disponibile il video di ‘‘Lone Wolf’’
30/06/2021 - 00:02
METALLICA: una versione alternativa e la cover di St. Vincent di ‘‘Sad but True’’
29/06/2021 - 23:15
SCHATTENMANN: presentano la clip di ''Cosima'' da ''Chaos''
 
