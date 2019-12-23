EXCALIBUR: a settembre la riedizione del loro disco di esordio, ecco ''Haunted by the Shadows''

|
Gli heavy rockers inglesi Excalibur hanno annunciato per il mese di settembre la pubblicazione, tramite No Remorse Records, della riedizione del loro disco di esordio del 1985 The Bitter End.
Di seguito potete vedere il lyric video di Haunted by the Shadows.
Tracklist:
(Excalibur Mix)
01. I’m Telling You
02. Devil In Disguise
03. The Bitter End
04. Only Time Can Tell
05. Come On and Rock
06. Haunted By The Shadows
(Conquest Records Mix)
07. I’m Telling You
08. Devil In Disguise
09. The Bitter End
10. Only Time Can Tell
11. Come On and Rock
12. Haunted By The Shadows
13. Come On and Rock (1984 Demo)
14. Only Time Can Tell (1984 Demo)
15. Haunted By The Shadows (1984 Demo)
16. Nightmare (1983 Demo)