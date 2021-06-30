ROBLEDO: a settembre il debutto solista con ‘‘Wanted Man’’, ascolta la titletrack

|
Il cantante cileno James Robledo ha siglato un accordo discografico con l’etichetta Frontiers Music Srl, per cui il prossimo 17 settembre 2021 pubblicherà il suo album di debutto, Wanted Man.
Il disco è stato scritto in collaborazione con Alessandro Del Vecchio, che ne ha curato anche la produzione.
La copertina è visibile a sinistra, mentre la tracklist è riportata di seguito:
1. Heart's the Only Enemy
2. Wanted Man
3. Quicksand
4. Dreams Deceive
5. Hate Like You
6. Shelter from Pain
7. Alone Again
8. Higher Scope
9. The Good Will Rise
10. The Holy Book
11. Where Eagles Dare to Fly
La voce dei Sinner’s Blood ha così spiegato il titolo e, di riflesso, i concetti che stanno alla base dell’album:
" 'Wanted Man' is about freedom. You are the wanted man because you are who you are and the world is yours. In reality, no one can catch a free person. Across the mountains, all over the earth, you are always free, despite what you are told. This tireless chase should not take you away from being who you really are, so follow the path of being the Wanted Man.”
Proprio la titletrack è stata selezionata come primo singolo promozionale, ed è pertanto ascoltabile qui sotto: