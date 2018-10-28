BETWEEN WORLDS: a settembre l'omonimo disco d'esordio per la nuova band di Ronny Munroe

|
I Between Worlds di Ronny Munroe (Trans-Siberian Orchetsra, Metal Church, Presto Ballet) pubblicheranno il prossimo 10 settembre 2021 il loro album di debutto omonimo tramite l’etichetta Frontiers Music Srl.
Il disco è stato scritto in collaborazione con Alessandro Del Vecchio, che ne ha curato anche la produzione. Alla voce di Munroe e alle tastiere di Del Vecchio si aggiungono Pete Alpenborg e Jack Frost alle chitarre, Alex Jansen al basso e Michele Sanna alla batteria.
La copertina del disco è visibile a sinistra, mentre la tracklist è riportata di seguito:
01. Between Worlds
02. These Walls
03. Life Enough for Me
04. Times of Change
05. No Escape (con John Lee Middleton e Chris Caffery)
06. Soul Chaser (con Joel Hoekstra)
07. Scent of an Angel (con Chris Caffery)
08. Beautiful Disaster
09. Flip the Script
10. Beneath the Surface
11. Calm Before the Storm
Il primo singolo dell’album, la titletrack Between Worlds, è ascoltabile qui sotto: