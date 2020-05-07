VOLBEAT: completati i lavori sul nuovo album

|
I danesi Volbeat hanno ultimato i lavori sul loro nuovo disco in studio, seguito di Rewind, Replay, Rebound del 2019.
Lo ha affermato il batterista della band, Jon Larsen, durante un’intervista recentemente concessa al giornalista brasiliano Igor Miranda.
Larsen ha spiegato come la band non sia ancora pronta per rivelarne la data d’uscita.
Gli ultimi due brani pubblicati dal gruppo, i singoli Dagen Før e Wait a Minute My Girl, ascoltabili in fondo alla pagina, compariranno sul disco.
Il batterista ha continuato sottolineando come la nuova fatica in studio includerà sia brani più orecchiabili - come i due menzionati sopra -, sia brani dal sound decisamente più pesante:
"There's definitely some really heavy songs on it. Yeah, there might be a little bit of thrash on it as well — might be even a little venture into Swedish death metal perhaps. A little bit, yeah. Don't get too scared, though. But, yeah, I think it's a very mixed album, because you've definitely got the more heavier sound. We still have the more happy, punkish, even maybe pop songs, if you wanna call it that. And there's also, I think, a few surprises on there that will definitely make people go, 'Okay, I didn't see that coming.' But, yeah, I think it definitely has a mix of everything we've done up until now.”