DISCHI IN USCITA

03/07/21
AXEL RUDI PELL
Diamonds Unlocked II

09/07/21
RUADH
Eternal

09/07/21
MAYHEM
Atavistic Black Disorder / Kommando

09/07/21
HARDLINE
Heart Mind and Soul

09/07/21
THE LORDS OF ALTAMONT
Tune In, Turn On, Electrify!

09/07/21
LAURENNE-LOUHIMO
The Reckoning

09/07/21
POWERWOLF
Call of the Wild

09/07/21
DOMINATION CAMPAIGN
Onward to Glory

09/07/21
KAMBRIUM
Synthetic ERA

09/07/21
THECITYISOURS
COMA

CONCERTI

03/07/21
ROCK THE CASTLE (day 2)
CASTELLO DI VILLAFRANCA - VERONA

05/07/21
DEEP PURPLE + GUESTS
BOLOGNA SONIC PARK - ARENA PARCO NORD - BOLOGNA

07/07/21
GOD IS AN ASTRONAUT + GUESTS TBA
CIRCOLO MAGNOLIA - MILANO

08/07/21
GOD IS AN ASTRONAUT + GUESTS TBA
IPPODROMO DELLE CAMPANELLE - ROMA

09/07/21
GOD IS AN ASTRONAUT + GUESTS TBA
CONCRETION POST ROCK FESTIVAL - AQUILEIA (UD)

11/07/21
GOD IS AN ASTRONAUT + GUESTS TBA
FABRIK - CAGLIARI

12/07/21
KISS
ARENA DI VERONA

13/07/21
RAMMSTEIN + DUO JATEKOK
STADIO OLIMPICO GRANDE TORINO - TORINO

23/07/21
CAMUNIA SONORA (day 1)
WAKYNIAN RANCH - LOSINE (BS)

24/07/21
CAMUNIA SONORA (day 2)
WAKYNIAN RANCH - LOSINE (BS)
VOLBEAT: completati i lavori sul nuovo album
03/07/2021 - 00:04 (26 letture)

RECENSIONI
67
70
80
77
75
