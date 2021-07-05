SPITFIRE (GER): a settembre uscirà il nuovo ''Do or Die'', ascolta ''Like a Lady''

|
E' attesa per il prossimo 17 settembre 2021 l'uscita del nuovo album dei tedeschi SpitFire: il disco, che si intitolerà Do or Die, uscirà per Massacre Records.
La copertina è visibile a lato, mentre di seguito è riportata la tracklist:
1. Ride It Like You Stole It
2. Like a Lady
3. Writings On the Wall
4. Do or Die
5. 80s Rockstar
6. Death or Glory
7. Sacrifices
8. Die Like a Man
9. Out in the Cold
10. Eye for an Eye
11. Can You Feel the Fire
12. Another Mile
13. Too Much is Never Enough (con Frank Pané)
Il primo singolo del disco, Like a Lady, si può ascoltare qua sotto: