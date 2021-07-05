      Privacy Policy
 
09/07/21
HARDLINE
Heart Mind and Soul

09/07/21
DOMINATION CAMPAIGN
Onward to Glory

09/07/21
LAURENNE-LOUHIMO
The Reckoning

09/07/21
THE LORDS OF ALTAMONT
Tune In, Turn On, Electrify!

09/07/21
KAMBRIUM
Synthetic ERA

09/07/21
THECITYISOURS
COMA

09/07/21
RUADH
Eternal

09/07/21
TOBY HITCHCOCK
Changes

09/07/21
MAYHEM
Atavistic Black Disorder / Kommando

09/07/21
POWERWOLF
Call of the Wild

CONCERTI

07/07/21
GOD IS AN ASTRONAUT + GUESTS TBA
CIRCOLO MAGNOLIA - MILANO

08/07/21
GOD IS AN ASTRONAUT + GUESTS TBA
IPPODROMO DELLE CAMPANELLE - ROMA

09/07/21
GOD IS AN ASTRONAUT + GUESTS TBA
CONCRETION POST ROCK FESTIVAL - AQUILEIA (UD)

11/07/21
GOD IS AN ASTRONAUT + GUESTS TBA
FABRIK - CAGLIARI

12/07/21
KISS
ARENA DI VERONA

13/07/21
RAMMSTEIN + DUO JATEKOK
STADIO OLIMPICO GRANDE TORINO - TORINO

23/07/21
CAMUNIA SONORA (day 1)
WAKYNIAN RANCH - LOSINE (BS)

24/07/21
CAMUNIA SONORA (day 2)
WAKYNIAN RANCH - LOSINE (BS)

25/07/21
CAMUNIA SONORA (day 3)
WAKYNIAN RANCH - LOSINE (BS)

27/07/21
PHIL ANSELMO & THE ILLEGALS + MUNICIPAL WASTE + BAEST
CIRCOLO MAGNOLIA - MILANO
SPITFIRE (GER): a settembre uscirà il nuovo ''Do or Die'', ascolta ''Like a Lady''
06/07/2021 - 15:44 (42 letture)

06/07/2021 - 15:44
06/07/2021 - 21:13
ROBIN RED: previsto per settembre il suo album omonimo
06/07/2021 - 20:57
BLAME ZEUS: si separano dal loro bassista
06/07/2021 - 20:47
TENTATION: ascolta il singolo ''Le Couvent'' dal loro esordio discografico
06/07/2021 - 20:42
WE BUTTER THE BREAD WITH BUTTER: i dettagli del loro nuovo disco e il singolo ''20km/h''
06/07/2021 - 20:36
DAEMONICUS: in arrivo ad agosto il terzo disco ''Eschaton''
06/07/2021 - 16:51
ANGUISH FORCE: disponibile il lyric video della titletrack del nuovo EP ''Metal Disco Satellite''
06/07/2021 - 15:36
SEVENTH CRYSTAL: ascolta la versione acustica di ''Should Have Known Better''
06/07/2021 - 15:25
TIMES OF GRACE: online la clip ufficiale di ''Rescue''
06/07/2021 - 15:19
URIAH HEEP: scomparso l'ex-cantante John Lawton
05/07/2021 - 14:13
VEGA: rivelati i dettagli di ''Anarchy and Unity''
 
