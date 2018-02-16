      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
L'artwork del disco
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

09/07/21
HARDLINE
Heart Mind and Soul

09/07/21
THE LORDS OF ALTAMONT
Tune In, Turn On, Electrify!

09/07/21
DOMINATION CAMPAIGN
Onward to Glory

09/07/21
KAMBRIUM
Synthetic ERA

09/07/21
THECITYISOURS
COMA

09/07/21
LAURENNE-LOUHIMO
The Reckoning

09/07/21
RUADH
Eternal

09/07/21
POWERWOLF
Call of the Wild

09/07/21
OVERDRIVERS
ROCK OUT! (EP)

09/07/21
TOBY HITCHCOCK
Changes

CONCERTI

07/07/21
GOD IS AN ASTRONAUT + GUESTS TBA
CIRCOLO MAGNOLIA - MILANO

08/07/21
GOD IS AN ASTRONAUT + GUESTS TBA
IPPODROMO DELLE CAMPANELLE - ROMA

09/07/21
GOD IS AN ASTRONAUT + GUESTS TBA
CONCRETION POST ROCK FESTIVAL - AQUILEIA (UD)

11/07/21
GOD IS AN ASTRONAUT + GUESTS TBA
FABRIK - CAGLIARI

12/07/21
KISS
ARENA DI VERONA

13/07/21
RAMMSTEIN + DUO JATEKOK
STADIO OLIMPICO GRANDE TORINO - TORINO

23/07/21
CAMUNIA SONORA (day 1)
WAKYNIAN RANCH - LOSINE (BS)

24/07/21
CAMUNIA SONORA (day 2)
WAKYNIAN RANCH - LOSINE (BS)

25/07/21
CAMUNIA SONORA (day 3)
WAKYNIAN RANCH - LOSINE (BS)

27/07/21
PHIL ANSELMO & THE ILLEGALS + MUNICIPAL WASTE + BAEST
CIRCOLO MAGNOLIA - MILANO
MINISTRY: annunciano il nuovo album ''Moral Hygiene''
07/07/2021 - 17:19 (69 letture)

RECENSIONI
40
80
90
92
89
90
ALTRE NOTIZIE
07/07/2021 - 17:19
MINISTRY: annunciano il nuovo album ''Moral Hygiene''
16/05/2021 - 00:14
MINISTRY: Sin Quirin lascia la band
24/04/2020 - 10:16
MINISTRY: ascolta il nuovo singolo ''Alert Level''
29/03/2020 - 12:27
MINISTRY: in studio per lavorare al nuovo disco
25/03/2020 - 20:38
MINISTRY: scomparso l'ex-batterista Bill Rieflin
30/05/2019 - 00:35
MINISTRY: Paul D'Amour (ex-Tool) entra nella band
04/04/2018 - 18:30
MINISTRY: guarda il video di Victims Of A Clown
16/03/2018 - 18:35
MINISTRY: annunciate due date in Italia
27/02/2018 - 16:12
MINISTRY: ecco il video di ''Twilight Zone''
16/02/2018 - 11:46
IRON ANGEL: guarda il video di 'Ministry Of Metal'
ULTIME NOTIZIE
07/07/2021 - 19:26
ALIRIO: online un brano dall'album solista
07/07/2021 - 19:17
APOSTOLICA: rivelano i dettagli del loro debutto discografico ''Haeretica Ecclesia''
07/07/2021 - 19:12
FEUERSCHWANZ: pubblicano il live video di ''Schildmaid''
07/07/2021 - 19:04
OBSCURITY: presentano il singolo ''Glod en Isa''
07/07/2021 - 18:56
KAASIN: in arrivo a novembre l'esordio discografico, ecco il singolo ''Hidden''
07/07/2021 - 18:38
NANCY WILSON: online la clip di ‘‘Walk Away’’
07/07/2021 - 18:22
BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME: guarda il video di ''Fix the Error''
07/07/2021 - 17:08
GAMMA RAY: nuovo live album a settembre per celebrare il trentennale
07/07/2021 - 16:48
YES: firmano con InsideOut Music e annunciano il nuovo ''The Quest'' per ottobre
07/07/2021 - 10:02
LANTLOS: ascolta la nuova ''Lich''
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     