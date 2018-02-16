MINISTRY: annunciano il nuovo album ''Moral Hygiene''

|
Gli statunitensi Ministry hanno annunciato l'uscita del loro quindicesimo album in studio, Moral Hygiene, tramite Nuclear Blast Records.
Il disco, atteso in data 1 ottobre 2021, è stato registrato presso gli Scheisse Dog Studio da Al Jourgensen, con il contributo di Billy Morrison, Cesar Soto, John Bechdel, Roy Mayorga, Paul D’Amour, Arabian Prince, Jello Biafra e del suonatore di sitar Flash.
Di seguito la tracklist:
1. Alert Level
2. Good Trouble
3. Sabotage is Sex
4. Disinformation
5. Search and Destroy
6. Believe Me
7. Broken System
8. We Shall Resist
9. Death Toll
10. TV Song #6 (Right Around The Corner Mix)
Attendiamo l'uscita del primo singolo, Good Trouble.