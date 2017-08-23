GWAR: a settembre il nuovo live album ''Scumdogs Live''

|
I Gwar hanno annunciato l'uscita, prevista per il prossimo 10 settembre 2021, del loro nuovo disco dal vivo Scumdogs Live tramite Pit Records.
L'album è il risultato della registrazione dell'evento in streaming Scumdogs XXX Live, tenuto dalla band statunitense lo scorso ottobre al fine di celebrare i trent'anni del disco Scumdogs of the Universe.
Di seguito la tracklist:
1. The Salamanizer
2. The Years without Light
3. Sexecutioner
4. Black and Huge
5. Vlad the Impaler
6. Death Pod
7. Maggots
8. Love Surgery
9. Horror of Yig
10. King Queen
11. Sick of You
12. Techno's Song
13. U Ain't Shit
14. Cool Place to Park
15. Slaughterama
Le versioni DVD e Blu-ray dell'album includono anche i segeunti contenuti speciali:
* Behind the Scenes with Sleazy P Martini
* The Return of Techno Destructo
* Bälsäc and Jizmak Meet a Young Fan
* Backstage with the Bad Biker Bitch
* Pustulus Amp Check
* Bonesnapper Meets the Sexecutioner
* Slymenstra's Green Room
* Behind the Murder
* Ronan on Scumdogs
* Espresso Destructo Coffee
* Vinyl to Die For
* Liquid Death - Keep the Underworld Beautiful
* A Glimpse Behind the (Actual) Scenes
* Audio Commentary From Gwar
Il primo singolo estratto dal disco, Love Surgery, è ascoltabile di seguito: