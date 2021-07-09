      Privacy Policy
 
15/07/21
NECROGOD
In Extremis

15/07/21
ZORA
Soul Raptor

16/07/21
MARTA GABRIEL
Metal Queens

16/07/21
WIZARDTHRONE
Hypercube Necrodimensions

16/07/21
VOUNA
Atropos

16/07/21
PARADISE LOST
At the Mill

16/07/21
BULB
Moderately Fast, Adequately Furious

16/07/21
VANDOR
On a Moonlit Night

16/07/21
BIG CITY
Testify X

16/07/21
HEAVEN & EARTH
V

CONCERTI

11/07/21
GOD IS AN ASTRONAUT + GUESTS TBA
FABRIK - CAGLIARI

12/07/21
KISS
ARENA DI VERONA

13/07/21
RAMMSTEIN + DUO JATEKOK
STADIO OLIMPICO GRANDE TORINO - TORINO

23/07/21
CAMUNIA SONORA (day 1)
WAKYNIAN RANCH - LOSINE (BS)

24/07/21
CAMUNIA SONORA (day 2)
WAKYNIAN RANCH - LOSINE (BS)

25/07/21
CAMUNIA SONORA (day 3)
WAKYNIAN RANCH - LOSINE (BS)

27/07/21
PHIL ANSELMO & THE ILLEGALS + MUNICIPAL WASTE + BAEST
CIRCOLO MAGNOLIA - MILANO

27/07/21
SLIPKNOT
CASTELLO SCALIGERO - VILLAFRANCA (VR)

28/07/21
DROPKICK MURPHYS
FESTIVAL DI MAJANO - MAJANO (UD)

30/07/21
PADOVA METAL FEST (day 1)
LAGO VERDE - TORREGLIA (PD)
GAUPA: firmano con la Nuclear Blast Records
10/07/2021 - 21:03 (51 letture)

