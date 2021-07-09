GAUPA: firmano con la Nuclear Blast Records

|
L'etichetta discografica Nuclear Blast Records ha rivelato attraverso i propri canali social di aver messo sotto contratto la band psychedelic-hard rock svedese Gaupa.
Per festeggiare, è stato reso disponibile il video del brano Mjolksyra, presente sul loro ultimo disco Feberdrom.
Di seguito potete leggere le dichiarazioni della band:
"We’re all still nurturing dreams of working more with our music and playing larger shows. One could argue that it would be time to shake those dreams and grow up. We don’t. If you’re doing something you love, keep going! We are beyond humbled to find ourselves among the giants and we’re very happy to announce our signing with Nuclear Blast!"