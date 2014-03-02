NUNSLAUGHTER: i dettagli del nuovo ''Red Is the Color of Ripping Death'', ascolta un brano

|
I deathster Nunslaughter sono pronti a tornare sul mercato, a distanza di sette anni dal precedente full lenght Angelic Dread, con il nuovo album Red Is the Color of Ripping Death che sarà pubblicato il prossimo 27 agosto tramite Hell Headbangers Records.
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. Murmur (01:33)
2. Broken and Alone (01:50)
3. To a Whore (02:34)
4. Banished (02:48)
5. Red Is the Color of Ripping Death (03:34)
6. Eat Your Heart (02:41)
7. Annihilate the Kingdom of God (02:48)
8. Beware of God (01:49)
9. Black Cat Hanging (02:13)
10. Dead in Ten (03:39)
11. The Devil Will Not Stray (02:51)
12. The Temptress (02:01)
13. Casket Lid Creaks (03:04)
14. Below the Cloven Hoof (00:52)
Inoltre è possibile ascoltare il primo singolo Bellow the Cloven Hoof.