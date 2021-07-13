      Privacy Policy
 
DISCHI IN USCITA

15/07/21
NECROGOD
In Extremis

15/07/21
ZORA
Soul Raptor

16/07/21
BIG CITY
Testify X

16/07/21
VANDOR
On a Moonlit Night

16/07/21
BULB
Moderately Fast, Adequately Furious

16/07/21
PARADISE LOST
At the Mill

16/07/21
VOUNA
Atropos

16/07/21
WIZARDTHRONE
Hypercube Necrodimensions

16/07/21
MARTA GABRIEL
Metal Queens

16/07/21
INNER STREAM
Stain the Sea

CONCERTI

23/07/21
CAMUNIA SONORA (day 1)
WAKYNIAN RANCH - LOSINE (BS)

24/07/21
CAMUNIA SONORA (day 2)
WAKYNIAN RANCH - LOSINE (BS)

25/07/21
CAMUNIA SONORA (day 3)
WAKYNIAN RANCH - LOSINE (BS)

27/07/21
PHIL ANSELMO & THE ILLEGALS + MUNICIPAL WASTE + BAEST
CIRCOLO MAGNOLIA - MILANO

27/07/21
SLIPKNOT
CASTELLO SCALIGERO - VILLAFRANCA (VR)

28/07/21
DROPKICK MURPHYS
FESTIVAL DI MAJANO - MAJANO (UD)

30/07/21
PADOVA METAL FEST (day 1)
LAGO VERDE - TORREGLIA (PD)

31/07/21
PADOVA METAL FEST (day 2)
LAGO VERDE - TORREGLIA (PD)

01/08/21
PADOVA METAL FEST (day 3)
LAGO VERDE - TORREGLIA (PD)

06/08/21
CLUTCH
CIRCOLO MAGNOLIA - MILANO
THE DARK SIDE OF THE MOON: firmano con Napalm Records
13/07/2021 - 19:43 (59 letture)

ALTRE NOTIZIE
13/07/2021 - 19:43
THE DARK SIDE OF THE MOON: firmano con Napalm Records
ULTIME NOTIZIE
14/07/2021 - 00:52
VOLBEAT: guarda il video di ''Wait a Minute My Girl''
14/07/2021 - 00:38
METALLICA: una versione alternativa di ''The Unforgiven'' dall'edizione celebrativa di ''Metallica''
14/07/2021 - 00:27
AFI: online la clip di ''Tied to a Tree''
13/07/2021 - 23:35
JETHRO TULL: firmano con InsideOut Music e annunciano il nuovo album ''The Zealot Gene''
13/07/2021 - 19:38
VIANDE: in arrivo il nuovo album, ecco il primo singolo
13/07/2021 - 19:34
THECITYISOURS: presentano un estratto dal nuovo album
13/07/2021 - 19:27
FIMIR: ecco il singolo ''Mausoleum Craft'' dal nuovo disco
13/07/2021 - 19:02
VOUNA: ascolta il nuovo album ''Atropos''
13/07/2021 - 16:23
OPHIDIAN I: tutto il nuovo album ''Desolate'' in streaming
13/07/2021 - 14:46
NUNSLAUGHTER: i dettagli del nuovo ''Red Is the Color of Ripping Death'', ascolta un brano
 
