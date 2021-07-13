THE DARK SIDE OF THE MOON: firmano con Napalm Records

|
L'etichetta austriaca Napalm Records ha rivelato, attraverso i propri canali social, di aver messo sotto contratto i tedeschi The Dark Side of the Moon.
. Hans Platz (Feuerschwanz) - Chitarra
. Jenny Diehl (Feuerschwanz) - Arpa
. Morten Løwe Sørensen (Amaranthe - Batteria
. Melissa Bonny (Ad Infinitum) - Voce
Di seguito potete leggere le dichiarazioni della band.
"Today we are proud to announce that we are starting the epic quest of transforming our and your favorite cinematic themes into powerful metal tracks! And to do so, we are happy to team up with Napalm Records for the release of this epic album that will also contain some songs of our own composition. We’ll take you on a musical quest from the depth of Moria up to the Iron Throne. And to make this journey even more magical, we invited some of our musician friends to join us. Stay tuned and welcome to the dark side!"