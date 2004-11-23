CINDERELLA: è deceduto il chitarrista Jeff LaBar

|
Apprendiamo la triste notizia della morte del chitarrista dei Cinderella Jeff LaBar, avvenuta nella notte del 14 luglio. Al momento la causa della sua improvvisa dipartita, all'età di cinquantotto anni, non è stata resa nota.
Queste sono le parole del figlio, Sebastian LaBar:
“So i just got the call… @jefflabar , my father, my hero, my idol, passed away today. I’m currently at a loss for words,” Sebastian captioned a series of photos with his late Father. “I love you pop! if you could, please share pictures or video of all the fun times we all had with my dad. It would be greatly appreciated."
Come redazione porgiamo le condoglianze ad amici e famigliari dell'artista.