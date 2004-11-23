      Privacy Policy
 
Jeff LaBar
CINDERELLA: è deceduto il chitarrista Jeff LaBar
15/07/2021 - 17:20 (150 letture)

Sonny73
Giovedì 15 Luglio 2021, 21.47.09
7
Still climbing è un signor album con l'unico difetto di essere uscito nel periodo "sbagliato". Purtroppo ancora oggi molto sottovalutato. Comunque R.I.P.
Galilee
Giovedì 15 Luglio 2021, 20.07.33
6
Rip! Grande band I Cinderella
Tbone77
Giovedì 15 Luglio 2021, 19.40.23
5
Still climbing lo reputo Un pelo inferiore. Cmq bel disco. Sono pareri personali ovviamente
Dan
Giovedì 15 Luglio 2021, 18.52.59
4
I primi 3 album? I primi 4, cioè tutti. Grande band, classe e divertimento, stile unico e riconoscibilissimo.
Radamanthis
Giovedì 15 Luglio 2021, 18.48.08
3
RIP, mi spiace molto.
Tbone77
Giovedì 15 Luglio 2021, 18.41.49
2
Grandissimo gruppo, i primi 3 album sono lavori di alta qualità. Riposa in pace jeff sei stato un grande chitarrista e i tuoi lavori rimarranno per sempre.
Rob Fleming
Giovedì 15 Luglio 2021, 18.31.18
1
Che gruppo fantastico che era! Sotto la lacca, i lustrini e le bandane c'era tanta di quella classe e sostanza da riempire il Gran Canyon. Mi spiace per LaBar
