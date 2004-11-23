CINDERELLA: è deceduto il chitarrista Jeff LaBar

Discutine con noi sul FORUM Federico "Vandroy" Landini 7 Still climbing è un signor album con l'unico difetto di essere uscito nel periodo "sbagliato". Purtroppo ancora oggi molto sottovalutato. Comunque R.I.P. 6 Rip! Grande band I Cinderella 5 Still climbing lo reputo Un pelo inferiore. Cmq bel disco. Sono pareri personali ovviamente 4 I primi 3 album? I primi 4, cioè tutti. Grande band, classe e divertimento, stile unico e riconoscibilissimo. 3 RIP, mi spiace molto. 2 Grandissimo gruppo, i primi 3 album sono lavori di alta qualità. Riposa in pace jeff sei stato un grande chitarrista e i tuoi lavori rimarranno per sempre. 1 Che gruppo fantastico che era! Sotto la lacca, i lustrini e le bandane c'era tanta di quella classe e sostanza da riempire il Gran Canyon. Mi spiace per LaBar