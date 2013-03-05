STEEL PANTHER: Lexxi Foxx lascia la band

|
I californiani Steel Panther salutano ufficialmente il loro bassista Lexxi Foxx (il cui vero nome è Travis Haley).
Lo fanno con uno scherzoso post sui propri profili social che potete leggere di seguito:
"The great pandemic of 2020-2037 has affected all of us. For some though, it has opened doors of opportunity and been a catalyst to seek out one's true calling in life. This is Lexxi's story. He started his side business, 'Sexy Lexxi's Prettiest Pets,' to bring in money for Botox during the lockdown. But something miraculous happened. He realized that his love for making pets pretty was greater than his love for being pretty himself. [...] Lexxi has chosen to hang up his mirror and focus on his newfound passion. Making ugly dogs pretty. Anyway, after nearly 40 years of rocking together and taking Steel Panther from the Viper Room to headlining Wembley Arena, it is with heavy hearts —but great heavy metal memories — that we bid Lexxi Foxx farewell. We love you and we wish you a wonderful future putting eyeliner on chihuahuas. [...] Good Luck… And goodbye Lexxi Foxx!!".
La band non ha attualmente annunciato il sostituto del musicista.
Qui sotto potete guardare la, a suo modo, toccante clip realizzata dal gruppo per salutare il compagno: