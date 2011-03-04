CARNIFEX: in arrivo a settembre l'album ''Graveside Confessions'', ecco la titletrack

|
La band deathcore Carnifex ha annunciato per il 3 settembre la pubblicazione, tramite Nuclear Blast Records, del loro nuovo album Graveside Confessions.
In basso è possibile inoltre vedere la clip della titletrack.
Tracklist:
01. Graveside Confessions
02. Pray for Peace
03. Seven Souls
04. Cursed
05. Carry Us Away
06. Talk to the Dead
07. January Nights Lyrics
08. Cemetery Wander
09. Countess of Perpetual Torment
10. Dead Bodies Everywhere
11. Cold Dead Summer
12. Alive for the Last Time
13. Collaborating Like Killers (Graveside Edition)
14. My Heart in Atrophy (Graveside Edition)
15. Slit Wrist Savior (Graveside Edition)