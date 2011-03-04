      Privacy Policy
 
CARNIFEX: in arrivo a settembre l'album ''Graveside Confessions'', ecco la titletrack
25/07/2021 - 18:02

ARTICOLI
13/08/2018
Live Report
WE ARE DEATHCORE 2018 – DAY 2: CARNIFEX + A NIGHT IN TEXAS + DROWN IN SULPHUR + GUEST
Circolo Svolta, Rozzano (MI) - 06/08/2018
07/03/2011
Live Report
DYING FETUS + KEEP OF KALESSIN + CARNIFEX + FLESHGOD APOCALYPSE ed altri
Blackout, Roma, 04/03/2011
 
ALTRE NOTIZIE
25/07/2021 - 18:02
CARNIFEX: in arrivo a settembre l'album ''Graveside Confessions'', ecco la titletrack
18/06/2021 - 10:52
CARNIFEX: guarda il video del nuovo singolo ''Pray for Peace''
14/05/2021 - 08:33
CARNIFEX: online il nuovo singolo ''Seven Souls''
29/05/2020 - 11:04
CARNIFEX: online la nuova ''Cursed''
23/03/2020 - 11:37
ITALICUS CARNIFEX: il lyric video di ''Incide Your Mind'' dal debutto in arrivo
01/10/2019 - 23:11
CARNIFEX: il video di ''Visions of the End''
17/08/2019 - 15:04
THY ART IS MURDER: data in Italia con Carnifex e altri
05/07/2019 - 11:00
CARNIFEX: il videoclip della titletrack di ''World War X''
07/06/2019 - 10:08
CARNIFEX: ad agosto il nuovo album, disponibile il singolo
08/12/2018 - 10:59
CARNIFEX: pubblicato il nuovo EP, ecco il video della titletrack e lo streaming integrale
