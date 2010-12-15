EXODUS: Tom Hunting non ha più il cancro

|
È con grande sollievo che apprendiamo e riportiamo la notizia della vittoria di Tom Hunting, batterista degli Exodus, nella sua battaglia contro il tumore diagnosticatogli lo scorso febbraio.
Hunting, due settimane fa, è stato sottoposto ad una gastrectomia totale, ovvero la completa resezione dello stomaco, al fine di intervenire in maniera efficace contro il carcinoma a cellule squamose (o carcinoma spinocellulare) che, dalla parte superiore dello stomaco, aveva poi colpito la totalità dell’organo.
A confermare lo stato di “cancer free” del batterista è il compagno di band Gary Holt:
"Tom has been home for around a week now, is doing very well despite the pain, is eating real food but also adjusting to a new relationship with food and a new way of having to eat. But he's a rock in all this, strong as hell and he's gonna crush this. And he is CANCER FREE. They got it all. Fuck yes!
I know if he was on social media he would thank each and every one of you for all the well wishes, donations, tickets for the benefit show that were purchased as well as the raffle items. Only a matter of time before he is crushing the drums again! He's got some real healing to do but he is on his way to recovery.”
Superata la degenza dovuta alla gastrectomia, Hunting, dovrà sottoporsi ancora a quattro cicli di cure chemioterapiche prima di potersi ritenere completamente guarito.
Come redazione, rinnoviamo gli auguri di una pronta e definitiva guarigione al batterista.