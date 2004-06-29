      Privacy Policy
 
SLIPKNOT: è deceduto Joey Jordison
27/07/2021 - 23:23 (231 letture)

MyCoven
Mercoledì 28 Luglio 2021, 1.12.29
9
46 anni... RIP
Nu Metal Head
Mercoledì 28 Luglio 2021, 0.39.39
8
una delle notizie più brutte lette in vita mia in ambito musicale... se ne va un idolo, proprio in questi giorni mi sono riascoltato tutta la discografia degli Slipknot... sono realmente triste, che vita di merda... NON TI DIMENTICHEREMO MAI JOEY!!!
Elluis
Mercoledì 28 Luglio 2021, 0.23.42
7
Non ci posso credere... 46 anni!!
Indigo
Martedì 27 Luglio 2021, 23.59.23
6
Questa è devastante.. figura fondamentale nel sound degli Slipknot e uno dei migliori batteristi della scena nu/alternative. Notizia terribile... R.I.P e sicuramente non sarà dimenticato
Halo
Martedì 27 Luglio 2021, 23.54.46
5
Ci stanno lasciando in tanti e soprattutto troppo giovani.. altra colonna di uno dei miei gruppi preferiti che ci abbandona Rip
Radamanthis
Martedì 27 Luglio 2021, 23.45.11
4
Ma che é oggi???? Stamattina mi sveglio con una notizia, adesso vado a letto con un'altra....Rip
McCallon
Martedì 27 Luglio 2021, 23.44.57
3
Ma che diavolo... Mi dispiace, riposa in pace.
Daniele
Martedì 27 Luglio 2021, 23.41.39
2
nooooooooooooooo
Finkbrau666
Martedì 27 Luglio 2021, 23.35.56
1
Sto malissimo
