WHITESNAKE: Dino Jelusick entra in formazione

I Whitesnake hanno annunciato l'ingresso in formazione del cantante e polistrumentista Dino Jelusić, meglio noto con il nome d'arte Dino Jelusick, già degli Animal Drive e attualmente parte dei Trans-Siberian Orchestra.
Emozionato, il cantante croato ha così commentato:
"I am beyond honored to be part of one of my favourite bands of all time. To get the phone call from David Coverdale is something every singer and musician of my generation can only dream of; it still feels completely surreal. I cannot wait to start hitting the road with Whitesnake and, as the great DC said to me himself, to give a piece of my identity to the sound of this iconic band."