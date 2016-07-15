      Privacy Policy
 
Dino Jelusick
WHITESNAKE: Dino Jelusick entra in formazione
28/07/2021 - 10:52 (136 letture)

progster78
Mercoledì 28 Luglio 2021, 15.39.28
4
Forse Coverdale non ha piu' benzina e fa affidamento ad altri vocalist. Condivido il commento di Rob Fleming.
McCallon
Mercoledì 28 Luglio 2021, 15.29.29
3
Non è stato chiarito, probabilmente ne sapremo di più appena ci sarà una qualsiasi pubblicazione e vedremo indicata una formazione in cui verrà specificato chi fa cosa.
Mauro Paietta
Mercoledì 28 Luglio 2021, 13.29.36
2
Ma entra come... tastierista? Corista? Cantante al posto di Coverdale? Non si capisce da nessun comunicato
Rob Fleming
Mercoledì 28 Luglio 2021, 12.02.44
1
In altri termini Coverdale potrà tornare quello del ventennio 70-90 (quando si è guadagnato i galloni di "tra i più grandi di sempre") potendo tranquillamente muovere le labbra mentre il fenomenale Dino, sepolto dietro a 1000 tastiere, canta al suo posto. Se poi c'è ancora Luppi potrebbero tranquillamente rifare il Mark III IV con risultati spettacolari
