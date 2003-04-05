DREAM THEATER: i dettagli del nuovo ‘‘A View from the Top of the World’’

|
I Dream Theater hanno annunciato, per il prossimo 22 ottobre 2021, l'uscita del loro quindicesimo album in studio, A View from the Top of the World, tramite Inside Out Music.
Il disco è stato prodotto da John Petrucci, mentre masterizzazione e mixaggio sono stati affidati a Andy Sneap.
La copertina, curata da Hugh Syme, è visibile a sinistra, mentre qui sotto è elencata la tracklist:
1. The Alien (9:32)
2. Answering the Call (7:35)
3. Invisible Monster (6:31)
4. Sleeping Giant (10:05)
5. Transcending Time (6:25)
6. Awaken the Master (9:47)
7. A View from the Top of the World (20:24)
Restiamo in attesa di scoprire il primo singolo estratto dalla nuova pubblicazione.