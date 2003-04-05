DREAM THEATER: i dettagli del nuovo ‘‘A View from the Top of the World’’

28/07/2021 - 17:20 (287 letture)



Discutine con noi sul FORUM Simone "McCallon" Calloni 2 Con loro mi sono fermato al 2007, nonostante abbia acquistato il self titled del 2013. Ci darò un'occhiata a questo, e si valuterà se prenderlo. 1 Mamma mia, non vedo l'ora !! Il 3 settembre Iron Maiden e il 22 ottobre Dream Theater. Godrò immensamente !! Mi piace il fatto che ci sono pezzi belli lunghi e c'è il pezzone da 20 minuti e passa. Spero tanto siano minuti ben spesi, ma finora i pezzi lunghi dei DT non hanno mai deluso. E' la loro specialità.