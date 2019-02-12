JINJER: ascolta il secondo singolo da ‘‘Wallflowers’’, ‘‘Mediator’’

I Jinjer
pubblicheranno la loro prossima fatica in studio, Wallflowers
, il 27 agosto 2021 tramite Napalm Records
.
Il secondo singolo selezionato per promuovere il disco, Mediator
, è accompagnato da un video diretto da Shah Talifta
, il quale è visibile in fondo alla notizia.
Di seguito il commento della band al brano:"With years getting older, we often realize that the world around us is far from what we expected it to be. Through the eyes of a kid everything seemed way more colorful, better and optimistic, didn't it? When did it all turn wrong? When did it all turn so gray? Is this really the world's fault? Or it is only about us chasing the wrong goals... the wrong careers, ambitions and achievements, rather than embracing one important truth... Rephrasing John Lennon, if one chases something else other than happiness, then they didn't understand life at all…”
I dettagli della pubblicazione sono consultabili qui
.