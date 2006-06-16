BLIND GUARDIAN: annunciato il nome del nuovo bassista live

|
Attraverso i propri canali social, il bassista olandese Johan Van Stratum (Vuur) ha rivelato che sarà lui a suonare il basso nei futuri appuntamenti live dei tedeschi Blind Guardian.
Di seguito potete leggere le sue parole a riguardo.
STOKED to announce I will be playing bass for the mighty Blind Guardian!
Last week I've had my first rehearsal with Hansi, Marcus, Frederik and Andre, what a great group of heavy metal people! Honored to be joining them on stage soon! \m/
My first gig will be at Wacken BullHeadCity on september 16th!