      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
Johan Van Stratum
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

30/07/21
SWALLOW THE SUN
20 Years of Gloom, Beauty and Despair - Live in Helsinki

30/07/21
LANTLOS
Wildhund

30/07/21
THE FIVE HUNDRED
A World on Fire

30/07/21
KING WOMAN
Celestial Blues

30/07/21
TRAGEDY
Disco Balls to the Wall

30/07/21
STEPHEN CRANE & DUANE SCIACQUA
Big Guns

30/07/21
PRAISE THE PLAGUE
The Obsidian Gate

30/07/21
SEETHER
Wasteland - The Purgatory

30/07/21
INGESTED
The Surreption II

30/07/21
AGRYPNIE
Metamorphosis

CONCERTI

30/07/21
PADOVA METAL FEST (day 1)
LAGO VERDE - TORREGLIA (PD)

31/07/21
PADOVA METAL FEST (day 2)
LAGO VERDE - TORREGLIA (PD)

01/08/21
PADOVA METAL FEST (day 3)
LAGO VERDE - TORREGLIA (PD)

06/08/21
CLUTCH
CIRCOLO MAGNOLIA - MILANO

07/08/21
CLUTCH
ROCK PLANET - PINARELLA DI CERVIA

07/08/21
PAGAN FEST
ARCI LAGHI MARGONARA - GONZAGA (MN)

19/08/21
FRANTIC FEST (day 1)
TIKITAKA VILLAGE - FRANCAVILLA AL MARE

20/08/21
FRANTIC FEST (day 2)
TIKITAKA VILLAGE - FRANCAVILLA AL MARE

21/08/21
FRANTIC FEST (day 3)
TIKITAKA VILLAGE - FRANCAVILLA AL MARE

28/08/21
ROAD TO LUPPOLO (day one)
PARCO COLONIE PADANE - CREMONA
BLIND GUARDIAN: annunciato il nome del nuovo bassista live
29/07/2021 - 21:19 (81 letture)

RECENSIONI
80
68
80
86
82
79
97
55
98
85
92
88
80
75
ARTICOLI
26/10/2019
Intervista
BLIND GUARDIAN
A tu per tu con l'album orchestrale
26/05/2017
Intervista
BLIND GUARDIAN
Inarrestabili bardi
10/05/2015
Live Report
BLIND GUARDIAN + ORPHANED LAND
Alcatraz, Milano, 05/05/2015
19/09/2012
Articolo
BLIND GUARDIAN
# 2 - La biografia
07/09/2012
Articolo
BLIND GUARDIAN
# 1 - La biografia
15/09/2011
Intervista
BLIND GUARDIAN
La parola ad André Olbrich
17/10/2010
Live Report
BLIND GUARDIAN
Roma, Atlantico, 12/10/2010
06/11/2006
Live Report
BLIND GUARDIAN
Alcatraz, Milano, 10/10/2006
16/06/2006
Articolo
BLIND GUARDIAN
Lo studio report
 
ALTRE NOTIZIE
29/07/2021 - 21:19
BLIND GUARDIAN: annunciato il nome del nuovo bassista live
18/12/2020 - 11:01
BLIND GUARDIAN: ecco il video di ''Merry Xmas Everybody''
11/12/2020 - 12:46
BLIND GUARDIAN: pubblicano il live video di ''Another Holy War''
10/12/2020 - 13:11
BLIND GUARDIAN: proseguono i lavori del nuovo album
06/11/2020 - 14:17
BLIND GUARDIAN: presentano il live video di ''Bright Eyes''
02/10/2020 - 14:01
BLIND GUARDIAN: a dicembre l'edizione per l'anniversario di ''Imaginations From the Other Sid
18/09/2020 - 16:23
BLIND GUARDIAN: in studio per il nuovo album
05/08/2020 - 00:53
BLIND GUARDIAN: il nuovo brano ‘‘Violent Shadows’’ dal Wacken World Wide
22/07/2020 - 20:52
WACKEN WORLD WIDE: in arrivo l'evento streaming con Blind Guardian, Kreator e molti altri
25/01/2020 - 13:21
BLIND GUARDIAN: presto al lavoro sul prossimo album
ULTIME NOTIZIE
29/07/2021 - 21:38
WE BUTTER THE BREAD WITH BUTTER: in streaming il singolo promozionale ''N!CE''
29/07/2021 - 21:35
AETHER REALM: ''Cycle'' è il nuovo video dal loro ultimo disco
29/07/2021 - 21:31
SPITFIRE (GER): ecco il nuovo singolo
29/07/2021 - 21:25
FRACTAL UNIVERSE: pubblicano il live video di ''Falls of the Earth''
29/07/2021 - 00:14
THRICE: online la clip del primo singolo dal nuovo ‘‘Horizons/East’’
29/07/2021 - 00:09
BUCKCHERRY: il video di ‘‘Wasting No More Time’’
29/07/2021 - 00:09
JINJER: ascolta il secondo singolo da ‘‘Wallflowers’’, ‘‘Mediator’’
29/07/2021 - 00:02
WHITESNAKE: la riedizione di ‘‘Restless Heart’’ esce ad ottobre per il venticinquennale
29/07/2021 - 00:00
SERJ TANKIAN: due nuovi brani dal prossimo album solista ‘‘Cinematique’’
28/07/2021 - 21:19
INGLORIOUS: disponibile ''Barracuda'' dal nuovo album benefico ''Heroine''
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     