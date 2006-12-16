CRADLE OF FILTH: i dettagli di ''Existence is Futile'' ed il video di ''Crawling King Chaos''

|
I Cradle of Filth hanno annunciato per il 22 ottobre la pubblicazione, tramite Nuclear Blast Records, la pubblicazione del loro nuovo album Existence is Futile.
Come primo singolo promozionale è stato scelto il brano Crawling King Chaos, di cui potete vedere il video.
Tracklist:
01. The Fate Of The World On Our Shoulders
02. Existential Terror
03. Necromantic Fantasies
04. Crawling King Chaos
05. Here Comes A Candle… (Infernal Lullaby)
06. Black Smoke Curling From The Lips Of War
07. Discourse Between A Man And His Soul
08. The Dying Of The Embers
09. Ashen Mortality
10. How Many Tears To Nurture A Rose?
11. Suffer Our Dominion
12. Us, Dark, Invincible
13. Sisters Of The Mist (Bonus track)
14. Unleash The Hellion (Bonus track)