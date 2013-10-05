RUNNING WILD: il nuovo ''Blood on Blood'' esce ad ottobre

|
I Running Wild hanno annunciato l'uscita di Blood on Blood, il loro nuovo album, tramite Steamhammer/SPV in data 29 ottobre 2021.
Di seguito è riportata la tracklist e il relativo minutaggio di ciascun brano:
01. Blood on Blood (4:07)
02. Wings of Fire (3:57)
03. Say Your Prayers (5:14)
04. Diamonds & Pearls (4:44)
05. Wild & Free (5:28)
06. Crossing the Blades 6:00)
07. One Night, One Day (4:59)
08. The Shellback (6:11)
09. Wild, Wild Nights (4:30)
10. The Iron Times (1618 – 1648) (10:29)
Il primo singolo del disco, Diamonds & Pearls, è atteso per il 13 agosto.