      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
La copertina dell'album
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

06/08/21
CIRCUS OF ROCK
Come One, Come All

06/08/21
BLOOD RED SAINTS
Undisputed

06/08/21
MAYANK
Mayank

06/08/21
SERJ TANKIAN
Cinematique Series: Illuminate

06/08/21
LONG SHADOWS DAWN
Isle of Wrath

06/08/21
NYTT LAND
Ritual

06/08/21
LINGUA IGNOTA
Sinner Get Ready

06/08/21
FEUERSCHWANZ
Die Letzte Schlacht

06/08/21
SERJ TANKIAN
Cinematique Series: Violent Violines

06/08/21
ALIRIO
All Things Must Pass

CONCERTI

01/08/21
PADOVA METAL FEST (day 3)
LAGO VERDE - TORREGLIA (PD)

06/08/21
CLUTCH
CIRCOLO MAGNOLIA - MILANO

07/08/21
CLUTCH
ROCK PLANET - PINARELLA DI CERVIA

07/08/21
PAGAN FEST
ARCI LAGHI MARGONARA - GONZAGA (MN)

19/08/21
FRANTIC FEST (day 1)
TIKITAKA VILLAGE - FRANCAVILLA AL MARE

20/08/21
FRANTIC FEST (day 2)
TIKITAKA VILLAGE - FRANCAVILLA AL MARE

21/08/21
FRANTIC FEST (day 3)
TIKITAKA VILLAGE - FRANCAVILLA AL MARE

28/08/21
ROAD TO LUPPOLO (day one)
PARCO COLONIE PADANE - CREMONA

29/08/21
ROAD TO LUPPOLO (day two)
PARCO COLONIE PADANE - CREMONA

06/09/21
VAN DER GRAAF GENERATOR
POLITEAMA GENOVESE - GENOVA
RUNNING WILD: il nuovo ''Blood on Blood'' esce ad ottobre
01/08/2021 - 01:06 (52 letture)

RECENSIONI
66
59
78
81
78
82
88
91
86
89
80
75
82
78
87
ARTICOLI
07/10/2013
Intervista
RUNNING WILD
Soldiers of Fortune
05/10/2013
Articolo
RUNNING WILD
Dai cancelli del Purgatorio alla resilienza
 
ALTRE NOTIZIE
01/08/2021 - 01:06
RUNNING WILD: il nuovo ''Blood on Blood'' esce ad ottobre
05/02/2021 - 19:41
RUNNING WILD: al lavoro sul prossimo disco
22/11/2019 - 12:04
RUNNING WILD: online l'audio di ''Ride On The Wild Side''
25/10/2019 - 10:31
RUNNING WILD: online il lyric video di ''Crossing The Blades''
01/10/2019 - 15:00
RUNNING WILD: copertina e tracklist di ''Crossing the Blades''
15/09/2019 - 09:33
RUNNING WILD: una nuova pubblicazione a dicembre
25/07/2018 - 09:32
RUNNING WILD: a settembre il boxset 'Pieces of Eight - The Singles, Live and Rare 1984 – 1994'
20/07/2017 - 09:01
RUNNING WILD: in arrivo la ristampa del catalogo Noise Records
19/08/2016 - 17:37
RUNNING WILD: disponibile il lyric video del brano 'Black Bart'
10/06/2016 - 16:29
RUNNING WILD: ad agosto il nuovo disco, svelati i dettagli
ULTIME NOTIZIE
01/08/2021 - 01:32
STEVE HACKETT: ‘‘Fox's Tango’’ è il nuovo singolo da ‘‘Surrender of Silence’’
01/08/2021 - 01:26
EDGE OF PARADISE: online la clip della titletrack di ‘‘The Unknown’’
01/08/2021 - 01:21
FIRSTBORNE: ascolta il nuovo singolo ‘‘The Bidding’’
01/08/2021 - 01:16
JOURNEY: confermato il ritorno di Deen Castronovo in formazione
31/07/2021 - 19:38
VADER: guarda la clip di ''Blood of Kingu'' dalla riedizione di ''De Profundis''
31/07/2021 - 19:31
NECROFIER: in streaming il singolo ''The Black Flame Burns''
31/07/2021 - 19:18
CONSUMPTION: in arrivo ad agosto su CD ''Recursive Definitions of Suppuration''
31/07/2021 - 00:15
CRADLE OF FILTH: i dettagli di ''Existence is Futile'' ed il video di ''Crawling King Chaos''
31/07/2021 - 00:12
DEE SNIDER: disponibile un nuovo estratto da ''Leave a Scar''
31/07/2021 - 00:08
ROYAL REPUBLIC: in streaming il nuovo singolo
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     