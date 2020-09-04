UNTO OTHERS: i dettagli del nuovo album ''Strength'', guarda un video

Gli Unto Others
(prima conosciuti col nome di Idle Hands
) hanno diffuso i dettagli del nuovo album Strength
che sarà pubblicato il prossimo 24 settembre tramite la Roadrunner Records
.
Ricordiamo che la band passerà in Italia insieme ai Behemoth
, Arch Enemy
e Carcass
ad ottobre 2021 (qui i dettagli
).
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:01. Heroin
02. Downtown
03. When Will Gods Work Be Done
04. No Children Laughing Now
05. Destiny
06. Little Bird
07. Why
08. Just a Matter of Time
09. Hell is For Children
10. Summer Lightning
11. Instinct
12. Strength
Inoltre è disponibile il video ufficiale del singolo Downtown
.