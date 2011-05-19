      Privacy Policy
 
MASSACRE: ad ottobre il nuovo album ''Resurgence'', ascolta ''The Innsmouth Strain''
08/08/2021 - 15:19 (103 letture)

duke
Domenica 8 Agosto 2021, 21.16.44
3
...pura leggenda......grandi.....
Galilee
Domenica 8 Agosto 2021, 18.50.40
2
Noooooo, basta per pietà siete una farsa. Ridicoli
lisablack
Domenica 8 Agosto 2021, 18.11.58
1
Benissimo👍
RECENSIONI
87
ARTICOLI
05/03/2014
Intervista
MASSACRE
Il ritorno dei deathster americani
19/05/2011
Live Report
HATE ETERNAL + OBSCURA + BENEATH THE MASSACRE + DEFILED
Rock N' Roll Arena, Romagnano sesia (NO), 13/05/2011
 
