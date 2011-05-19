MASSACRE: ad ottobre il nuovo album ''Resurgence'', ascolta ''The Innsmouth Strain''

|
La storica formazione death metal Massacre ha annunciato la pubblicazione del nuovo album Resurgence che sarà pubblicato il prossimo 22 ottobre tramite la Nuclear Blast Records (il primo per l'etichetta tedesca).
Prodotto da Dan Swanö e Jonny Pettersson, in alcuni brani ci saranno come ospiti anche Marc Grewe (Insidious Disease), Dave Ingram (Benediction), Anders Odden (Cadaver) e Pete Slate (Druid Lord).
A lato potete vedere la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. Eldritch Prophecy
2. Ruins of R'Lyeh
3. Innsmouth Strain
4. Whisperer in Darkness
5. Book of the Dead
6. Into the Far-Off Void
7. Servants of Discord
8. Fate of the Elder Gods
9. Spawn of the Succubus
10. Return of the Corpse Grinder
Inoltre è possibile ascoltare il primo singolo Innsmouth Strain.