OCCULSED: dettagli e singolo del debutto ''Crepitation of Phlegethon''

Gli Occulsed, gruppo death metal fondato da Justin (Father Befouled) e Jared (Gastric Phantasm), ha diffuso i dettagli del disco di debutto Crepitation of Phlegethon che sarà pubblicato il prossimo 17 settembre tramite la Everlasting Spew Records.
A lato è disponibile la copertina (curata da Zdzisław Beksinski) mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. Intro
2. Unction Of Muliebrous Broth
3. Peryphlegethonic Mindflaying
4. Thou Butcherer Of Human Folly
5. Lurid Placeless Echoes
6. Between Engorged Realities
7. Concupiscence Of Frenzied Humors
8. Tendon Pandentum
9. Death Of Ratiocination
10. The Soul's Admonishment
11. The Glory Of Woe
Inoltre è possibile ascoltare il singolo Lurid Placeless Echoes.