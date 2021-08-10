HAWTHORNE HEIGHTS: ascolta la titletrack del nuovo ‘‘The Rain Just Follows Me’’

|
Gli Hawthorne Heights pubblicheranno il prossimo 10 settembre 2021 il loro ottavo album The Rain Just Follows Me.
Il disco, che uscirà per Pure Noise Records, è stato prodotto da Cameron Webb.
Di seguito la tracklist:
01. Constant Dread
02. The Rain Just Follows Me
03. Holy Coast
04. Tired and Alone
05. Thunder in Our Hearts
06. Spray Paint It Black
07. Dull Headlights
08. Palm Canyon Drive
09. Seafoam
10. Words Can't Hurt
11. Bambarra Beach (The End)
Qui sotto è possibile ascoltare la titletrack del disco: