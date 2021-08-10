MISFIRE: entrano nel roster di Entertainment One

|
L'etichetta Entertainment One ha annunciato di aver messo sotto contratto i thrasher statunitensi Misfire.
Il trio di Chicago ha commentato:
“We are beyond excited to join forces with eOne! We are so grateful to have the opportunity to share our music with so many people. Thanks to everyone who has supported and believed in us. We will see you soon!
Per la nuova casa discografica, il gruppo pubblicherà il suo prossimo full-lenght, seguito di Sympathy for the Ignorant uscito nel maggio di quest'anno.