BILLY IDOL: torna a settembre con l’EP ‘‘The Roadside’’, ascolta il primo singolo

Billy Idol tornerà a pubblicare nuova musica dopo sette anni dall’ultimo Kings & Queens of the Underground, del 2014.
Il prossimo 17 settembre 2021 uscirà infatti l’EP The Roadside tramite l’etichetta Dark Horse Records.
La nuova fatica in studio è stata prodotta da Butch Walker.
Il primo brano estratto dal disco, Bitter Taste, è ascoltabile in fondo alla notizia. Idol ha spiegato di essersi ispirato al disastroso incidente in moto che lo ha visto coinvolto nel 1990:
"I think everyone has been feeling more reflective (during the pandemic). So, it seemed quite logical and natural to write something about my motorcycle accident. Certainly, the motorcycle accident was the catharsis, the wake-up moment. A little bit of me got left on that roadside. But it wasn't necessarily a bad thing in the end; it was a wake-up call. Maybe on that roadside I left behind the irreverent youthful Billy and opened the door for a more attentive father and a more sensitive musician.”
La copertina del disco è visibile a sinistra, mentre la tracklist è riportata di seguito:
01. Rita Hayworth
02. Bitter Taste
03. U Don't Have to Kiss Me Like That
04. Baby Put Your Clothes Back On
La clip del brano, diretta da Steven Sebring, è visibile qui sotto: