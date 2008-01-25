TRIVIUM: ‘‘In the Court of the Dragon’’ esce ad ottobre, guarda la clip di ''Feast of Fire''

I Trivium
(che a novembre 2021 saranno in Italia per una data
) hanno annunciato per il prossimo 8 ottobre 2021 il loro ottavo album, intitolato In the Court of the Dragon
, il quale arriverà nei negozi tramite Roadrunner Records
.
Registrato nell'autunno del 2020 e prodotto da Josh Wilbur
presso la Full Sail University
di Orlando, in Florida.
La copertina dell'album è tratta da un dipinto ad olio dell'artista francese Mathieu Nozieres
.
I dieci brani che compongono la tracklist sono elencati di seguito:01. X
02. In the Court of the Dragon
03. Like a Sword Over Damocles
04. Feast of Fire
05. A Crisis of Revelation
06. The Shadow of the Abattoir
07. No Way Back Just Through
08. Fall Into Your Hands
09. From Dawn to Decadence
10. The PhalanxJohn Deeb
ha diretto la clip del secondo singolo estratto dal disco, Feast of Fire
, la quale è visibile in basso. Il video dedicato alla titletrack, primo singolo dell'uscita, è disponibile a questo link
.