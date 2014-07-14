HOUSTON: annunciato il nuovo album ''IV'', ascolta ''You're Still the Woman''

|
La Frontiers Music srl ha annunciato, per l'8 ottobre 2021, l'uscita di IV, quarto album della band AOR svedese Houston.
Il disco è stato prodotto da Ricky Delin, in precedenza membro della band, il quale ha partecipato anche nelle vesti di compositore alla nuova fatica in studio dei suoi ex-compagni.
Di seguito la tracklist:
1. She Is the Night
2. You're Still the Woman
3. Hero
4. A Lifetime in a Moment
5. Heartbreaker
6. Storyteller
7. Heart of a Warrior
8. Until the Morning Comes
9. I Will Not Give in to Despair
10. Such is Love
11. Into Thin Air
Il primo singolo estratto dal disco, You're Still the Woman, è ascoltabile qui sotto: