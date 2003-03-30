GAMMA RAY: pubblicato il live video di ''Lust for Life''

|
I Gamma Ray hanno reso disponibile, tramite il canale YouTube della earMUSIC, il live video di Lust for Life.
Il brano è presente sul loro nuovo live album, 30 Years Live Anniversary, in arrivo il 10 settembre prossimo.
Tracklist:
Disc 1
01. Induction (30 Years Live Anniversary)
02. Dethrone tyranny (30 Years Live Anniversary)
03. New world order (30 Years Live Anniversary)
04. Avalon (30 Years Live Anniversary)
05. Master of confusion (30 Years Live Anniversary)
06. Empathy (30 Years Live Anniversary)
07. Rebellion in dreamland (30 Years Live Anniversary)
Disc 2
08. Land of the free (30 Years Live Anniversary)
09. Lust for life (30 Years Live Anniversary)
10. One with the world (30 Years Live Anniversary)
11. The silence (30 Years Live Anniversary)
12. Armageddon (30 Years Live Anniversary)
13. Heading for tomorrow (30 Years Live Anniversary)
14. Send me a sign (30 Years Live Anniversary)
Disc 3 - DVD
01. Induction (DVD)
02. Dethrone tyranny (DVD)
03. New world order (DVD)
04. Avalon (DVD)
05. Master of confusion (DVD)
06. Empathy (DVD)
07. Rebellion in dreamland (DVD)
08. Land of the free (DVD)
09. Lust for life (DVD)
10. One with the world (DVD)
11. The silence (DVD)
12. Armageddon (DVD)
13. Heading for tomorrow (DVD)
14. Send me a sign (DVD)