ROSELYN: ascolta la titletrack del disco di debutto ‘‘Alive at Zero’’

I danesi Roselyn pubblicheranno il prossimo 3 settembre 2021 il loro disco di debutto Alive at Zero tramite l’etichetta Prime Collective.
La copertina dell’album è visibile a sinistra.
Chris Kreutzfeldt ha prodotto per il gruppo le dodici tracce che trovate elencate di seguito:
1. The Unwanted
2. Alive at Zero
3. Never Sleep Again
4. Grace and Fire
5. Iron Sharpens Iron
6. Strings / Prelude
7. My Feet Were Never Meant to Touch the Ground
8. Goodbye Dinosaur
9. For the War
10. Victimizer
11. Drowned in Violence and Swallowing Bullets
12. Calm the Storm
Il nuovo singolo estratto dalla pubblicazione è la titletrack Alive at Zero, ascoltabile qui sotto: