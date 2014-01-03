MONUMENT OF MISANTHROPY: i dettagli del nuovo album ''Unterweger'', online un singolo

Dopo aver diffuso le prime notizie
riguardo Unterweger
, la formazione brutal death metal Monument of Misanthropy
ha reso disponibile tutti i dettagli della release che verrà pubblicata il prossimo 12 novembre tramite la Transcending Obscurity Records
.
A lato è visibile la copertina curata da Remy Cuveillier
mentre la tracklist è la seguente:1. The Mysterious Hollywood Hat-Trick
feat. Julien Truchan
(Benighted
)2. The Strangulation of Silvia Zagler
3. Tales From The Vienna Woods
4. Exceptionally Sadistic
5. A Man With A Special Qualification
6. Demon Of Graz
7. The Strangulation Of Blanka Bockova
8. Midnight
9. Miami Vice - Miami Gold
feat. Sven De Calue
(Aborted
)10. The Legacy Of A Malignant Monster
11. A Cleansing Storm
12. Fall From Grace
Inoltre è possibile ascoltare il secondo singolo Exceptionally Sadistic
.