DISCHI IN USCITA

20/08/21
ULVER
Hexahedron – Live at Henie Onstad Kunstsenter

20/08/21
OCEANHOARSE
Dead Reckoning

20/08/21
BRAINSTORM
Wall of Skulls

20/08/21
DAEMONICUS
Eschaton

20/08/21
WOLVES IN THE THRONE ROOM
Primordial Arcana

20/08/21
SAEKO
Holy are We Alone

20/08/21
GEORGE LYNCH
Seamless

20/08/21
BOOK OF NUMBERS
Magick

20/08/21
WINTER
Pale Horse

20/08/21
SODOM
Bombenhagel [EP]

CONCERTI

19/08/21
FRANTIC FEST (day 1)
TIKITAKA VILLAGE - FRANCAVILLA AL MARE

20/08/21
FRANTIC FEST (day 2)
TIKITAKA VILLAGE - FRANCAVILLA AL MARE

21/08/21
FRANTIC FEST (day 3)
TIKITAKA VILLAGE - FRANCAVILLA AL MARE

28/08/21
ROAD TO LUPPOLO (day one)
PARCO COLONIE PADANE - CREMONA

29/08/21
ROAD TO LUPPOLO (day two)
PARCO COLONIE PADANE - CREMONA

06/09/21
VAN DER GRAAF GENERATOR
POLITEAMA GENOVESE - GENOVA

09/09/21
WITHIN TEMPTATION + EVANESCENCE
MEDIOLANUM FORUM - ASSAGO (MI)

10/09/21
VAN DER GRAAF GENERATOR
GRAN TEATRO GEOX - PADOVA

11/09/21
VAN DER GRAAF GENERATOR
GRAN TEATRO MORATO - BRESCIA

13/09/21
VAN DER GRAAF GENERATOR
AUDITORIUM PARCO DELLA MUSICA (SALA SINOPOLI) - ROMA
MONUMENT OF MISANTHROPY: i dettagli del nuovo album ''Unterweger'', online un singolo
16/08/2021 - 10:55 (39 letture)

16/08/2021 - 10:55
MONUMENT OF MISANTHROPY: i dettagli del nuovo album ''Unterweger'', online un singolo
05/08/2021 - 09:53
MONUMENT OF MISANTHROPY: primi dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''Unterweger''
16/04/2021 - 10:57
MONUMENT OF MISANTHROPY: firmano con Transcending Obscurity, arriva il nuovo ''Unterweger''
09/04/2020 - 11:55
MONUMENT OF MISANTHROPY: disponibile un live video
11/02/2018 - 12:19
MONUMENT OF MISANTHROPY: annunciato il batterista per il tour europeo
01/11/2017 - 08:56
MONUMENT OF MISANTHROPY: online un nuovo brano
26/09/2017 - 11:17
MONUMENT OF MISANTHROPY: i dettagli del nuovo EP
20/06/2017 - 11:05
MONUMENT OF MISANTHROPY: disponibile un'anticipazione del nuovo Ep
03/01/2014 - 21:00
MONUMENT OF MISANTHROPY: ascolta un brano del progetto del batterista dei Necrophagist
16/08/2021 - 18:52
KAMBRIUM: presentano il nuovo batterista
16/08/2021 - 18:48
SOLAR MANTRA: il video del nuovo singolo ''Stone Rider''
16/08/2021 - 18:42
THE DARK SIDE OF THE MOON: presentano il loro primo brano ''Jenny of Oldstones''
16/08/2021 - 14:23
TULIP: guarda la clip animata di ''Clone'' dal nuovo EP
16/08/2021 - 14:02
FULCI: il live video di ‘‘Voices’’ dall'ultimo disco ‘‘Exhumed Information’’
16/08/2021 - 13:55
FERAL SEASON: online il singolo ''Tied to the Sun'' dal disco d'esordio in arrivo a ottobre
16/08/2021 - 10:43
COFFIN MULCH: firmano con Memento Mori, il debutto nel 2022
16/08/2021 - 00:02
TIMECHILD: ascolta ‘‘Haze of the Dawn’’ dal disco di debutto
15/08/2021 - 10:01
THECITYISOURS: in streaming il singolo ''Regret About Me''
15/08/2021 - 09:46
PORTRAIT: ecco il video di ''Curtains (The Dumb Supper)''
 
