FERAL SEASON: online il singolo ''Tied to the Sun'' dal disco d'esordio in arrivo a ottobre

|
I Feral Season di Karl Cordtz e Patrick Hills pubblicheranno il 22 ottobre 2021 il loro album di debutto Rotting Body in the Range of Light tramite Profound Lore Records.
Il disco è stato registrato presso gli studi californiani Earthtone Recording Company di Sacramento.
In basso è possibile ascoltare la traccia di apertura del disco, Tied to the Sun, mentre qui sotto sono elencati i brani che compongono l'uscita:
1. Tied to the Sun
2. Methuselah
3. Rotting Body in the Range of Light
4. Seized in Emerald Grief
5. Thickets
6. The Sigil of Snags