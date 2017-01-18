BEYOND THE BLACK: firmano con Nuclear Blast Records

|
I tedeschi Beyond the Black hanno siglato un accordo discografico con l’etichetta Nuclear Blast Records.
Questo il commento del gruppo symphonic metal:
"After an exciting and successful time with our former record label, we are ready to open a new chapter of Beyond the Black today. As a band we stand together as strong as never before and in Nuclear Blast we have found a powerful label partner with a great team who are going to join forces with us to bring Beyond the Black to a new level. Also, deciding for the world's biggest Metal label feels somewhat like coming home!”