THE SKULL: ricoverato in ospedale Eric Wagner

|
Tramite i propri canali social, i doom metaller The Skull hanno comunicato la loro non partecipazione al festival americano Psycho Vegas di givoedì 19 agosto.
Causa di questo ritiro è il ricovero in ospedale di Eric Wagner con una diagnosi di polmonite correlata al Covid. L'annuncio avviene dopo che la band aveva dovuto interrompere il tour con i The Obsessed.
Queste le parole della band:
"Hey All.
More bad news….
We will not be able to play Psycho Vegas this Thursday. Eric Wagner’s bout with Covid has gotten worse and he was admitted to the Hospital yesterday with COVID pneumonia .
All the other members have tested Negative.
Positive thoughts and words will be helpful."