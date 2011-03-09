DESTRUCTION: Mike Sifringer lascia la band; ascolta la nuova ''State of Apathy''

19/08/2021 - 16:21 (145 letture)



Discutine con noi sul FORUM Simone "McCallon" Calloni 3 Il pezzo non è male, è ben arrangiato ma suona troppo pulito. Questa produzione ultra moderna e pettinata per il thrash non riesco proprio ad digerirla. Poi a pensare che Mike non è più con i Destruction mi mette una grande tristezza. 2 Whaaat? Senza Mike per me i Destruction non esistono più. Il suo modo di suonare e comporre riff è il pilastro della musica dei Destruction! Mi spiace davvero, soprattutto si legge una grande amarezza e tra le righe ci vedo dei dissapori con Schmier 1 Notizia bomba, mi spiace davvero, un grosso in bocca al lupo a questo maestro del riff !!!