DESTRUCTION: Mike Sifringer lascia la band; ascolta la nuova ''State of Apathy''

Il chitarrista e membro fondatore dei thrasher Destruction
, Michael "Mike" Sifringer
, ha lasciato la band teutonica.Sifringer
ha parlato di come si tratti di una decisione personale:"It's hard to leave a band after 39 years. Destruction is my life and something like my baby. But somtimes you have to take decisions that hurt. I'm very sad at the moment, but if something doesn't feel right anymore, better stop doing it. Thanks to all former bandmates. I'm very proud about the music we have created together. Cheers to all thrashers out there. Without your support and your passion, Destruction would not exist. Peace."
Il gruppo ha già individuato in Martin Furia
il sostituto alla sei corde. Il chitarrista argentino ha già lavorato come tecnico del suono per la formazione tedesca, nonchè come produttore per band come Nervosa
o Evil Invaders
.
Il pezzo con cui Furia
si presenta al pubblico della band è State of Apathy
, ascoltabile in fondo alla pagina.Ricordiamo
che l'album di cui il brano è anticipazione non uscirà prima del 2022.