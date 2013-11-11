      Privacy Policy
 
HALESTORM: il video del nuovo singolo ''Back from the Dead''
19/08/2021 - 16:36 (97 letture)

Tino
Giovedì 19 Agosto 2021, 21.56.23
3
È tornata la leonessa...e si sente
fasanez
Giovedì 19 Agosto 2021, 21.21.42
2
Che bordata! concordo con Lizzy fuoriclasse.
Wingo
Giovedì 19 Agosto 2021, 17.49.02
1
Brano fortissimo di una grande hard rock band guidata da una fuoriclasse. Se il nuovo album sarà sul livello di questa Song ci sarà da divertirsi 😉🎸
75
16/11/2013
Live Report
ALTER BRIDGE + HALESTORM
Atlantico, Roma, 11/11/2013
 
