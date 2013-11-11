HALESTORM: il video del nuovo singolo ''Back from the Dead''

|
Gli Halestorm hanno pubblicato la prima anticipazione dal loro quinto album in studio, previsto per il 2022 tramite Atlantic Records.
Si tratta di Back from the Dead, il cui video è disponibile in fondo alla pagina. La clip è stata girata da Dustin Haney e prodotta da Revolution Pictures.
Di seguito il commento della cantante Lzzy Hale:
"'Back from the Dead' is about survival, not in a physical sense, even though I know we all have been touched by death especially these last few years. This song is personal and written from a mental health perspective. I wanted to give myself and the world a hard rock song we could shout out loud as the gates opened again. I was on the edge of this world getting completely lost in oblivion, but even though it was the harder of two choices, I didn't just let the darkness and depression in my mind dig me an early grave. I didn't just sit and let it take me. I've erased my name from my headstone, so save your prayers, I'm back! I hope this song, as I pass it on to you, reminds YOU of your strength individually and that you are not alone."