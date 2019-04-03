1914: Diffusi dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''Where Fear And Weapons Meet''

|
La formazione death/black metal 1914 ha diffuso i dettagli del terzo album Where Fear and Weapons Meet la cui pubblicazione è prevista per il 22 ottobre tramite la Napalm Records (la prima per l'etichetta tedesca).
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. War In
2. FN .380 ACP#19074
3. Vimy Ridge (In Memory of Filip Konowal)
4. Pillars of Fire (The Battle of Messines)
5. Don't Tread on Me (Harlem Hellfighters)
6. Coward (ft. Sasha Boole)
7. ...And a Cross Now Marks His Place (ft. Nick Holmes)
8. Corps d'autos-canons-mitrailleuses (A.C.M)
9. Mit Gott für König und Vaterland
10. The Green Fields of France (No Man's Land, Eric Bogle song)
11. War Out
Inoltre è possibile ascoltare il primo singolo ...And a Cross Now Marks His Place con Nick Holmes dei Paradise Lost.