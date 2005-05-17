SANTANA: nuovo album a ottobre, Kirk Hammett e Chris Stapleton tra gli ospiti

|
Carlos Santana pubblicherà il prossimo 15 ottobre 2021 il suo nuovo album in studio, Blessings and Miracles, tramite l’etichetta BMG.
Il disco vedrà una nutrita schiera di ospiti, la quale comprende, tra gli altri, Kirk Hammett, Mark Osegueda, Chris Stapleton, Rick Rubin, Narada Michael Walden, il compianto Chick Corea e Diane Warren.
La copertina del disco è visibile a sinistra, mentre la tracklist è riportata di seguito:
01. Ghost of Future Pull / New Light
02. Santana Celebration
03. Rumbalero
04. Joy
05. Move
06. A Whiter Shade of Pale
07. Break
08. She’s Fire
09. Peace Power
10. America for Sale
11. Breathing Underwater
12. Mother Yes
13. Song for Cindy
14. Angel Choir / All Together
15. Ghost of Future Pull II
Questo il breve commento di Santana a riguardo della sua nuova pubblicazione:
"The world programs you to be unworthy of those gifts, but we have to utilize light, spirit and soul — they're indestructible and immutable. Those are the three main elements on this album.”
Il nuovo singolo dell’album, Move, è stato pubblicato sul canale YouTube dell’artista ed è pertanto ascoltabile di seguito: