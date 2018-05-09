KITE: annunciano il nuovo ''Currents'', ascolta il primo singolo

|
Il trio norvegese Kite pubblicherà, il prossimo 8 ottobre 2021, il nuovo album Currents tramite l'etichetta Majestic Mountain Records.
Il disco, prodotto da Fredrik Ryberg, contiene le seguenti tracce:
1. Idle Lights 04:31
2. Turbulence 04:27
3. Murdress 04:25
4. Ravines 04:45
5. Currents 05:12
6. Infernal Trails 08:27
7. Ferret 05:33
8. Heroin 06:50
9. Unveering Static 04:37
Arjen Kunnen ha realizzato la fosca copertina che potete vedere a sinistra.
Qui sotto potete invece guardare il video che Gøran Karlsvik ha realizzato per il primo singolo estratto dal disco, Turbulence.