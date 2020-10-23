DES ROCS: ''Imaginary Friends'' è il secondo singolo da ''A Real Good Person in a Real Bad Place''

Il rocker newyorkese Des Rocs
darà alle stampe, il prossimo 24 settembre 2021, il suo primo full-lenght, A Real Good Person in a Real Bad Place
, tramite 300 Entertainment
.
In fondo alla notizia è possibile ascoltare Imaginary Friends
, il secondo singolo estratto dall'album.
Di seguito riportiamo la tracklist dell'uscita:1. Tick
2. Why Why Why
3. break break break
4. Imaginary Friends
5. MMC
6. Ruby with the Sharpest Lies
7. Don’t Hurt Me
8. Hanging by a Thread
9. Born to Lose
10. The Devil Inside
11. Rabbit Hole
A questo link
è possibile ascoltare il primo singolo, MMC
.