CRAZY LIXX: i dettagli di ''Street Lethal'' insieme al primo singolo

I glam metaller Crazy Lixx hanno annunciato per il 5 novembre la pubblicazione, tramite Frontiers Music srl, del loro nuovo album Street Lethal.
Di seguito è possibile vedere il video di Anthem for America, il primo singolo scelto come brano promozionale del disco.
Tracklist:
01. Enter The Dojo
02. Rise Above
03. Anthem For America
04. The Power
05. Reach Out
06. Final Fury
07. Street Lethal
08. Caught Between The Rock N’ Roll
09. In The Middle Of Nothing
10. One Fire – One Goal
11. Thief In The Night