RONNIE ATKINS: a ottobre il nuovo EP solista ''4 More Shots (The Acoustics)''

Il cantante dei Pretty Maids Ronnie Atkins
, dopo aver pubblicato il ben ricevuto One Shot
, si appresta a pubblicare un nuovo EP, sempre tramite Frontiers Music Srl
.
Il disco, intitolato 4 More Shots (The Acoustics)
, uscirà il prossimo 1° ottobre 2021 e conterrà un brano inedito e tre arrangiamenti acustici di brani selezionati dal disco di debutto solista.
Vale la pena di leggere le parole espresse da Atkins
riguardanti il nuovo pezzo sopra menzionato, che prende il titolo di Carry Me Over
:"'Carry Me Over” was in fact the first song I wrote after I was told my cancer was back in March 2020. It was written when I hit rock bottom mentally and emotionally and in a very hopeless and frustrating period of time in my life. That’s pretty obvious when you listen to the lyrics. So, when I had to decide which songs were gonna go on the album "One Shot", I deliberately decided to leave “Carry Me Over” out for two reasons. One being the fact that, you know, I simply thought the lyrics were too sad/depressing and that’s not what I wanted to signal to the fans. Second, I felt it would tip the balance on the album. However, I still think it’s a beautiful melody!! Melancholic indeed, but also very honest and therefore I can back it up at any time. That’s how I felt and that was the state of my mind when I wrote it. Today, I’m in a different place, not diagnosis wise really, but I feel good and I guess I’ve somehow learned how to adapt to the situation and deal with it. Thanks to immunotherapy, a positive mindset, and, not the least of which, the almighty God, I’m still here.”
Il pezzo, lasciato fuori dalla tracklist originale di One Shot
a causa del tono più malinconico che mal si sarebbe sposato con l’energia espressa dal disco, fungerà ora da brano di apertura dell’EP:1. Carry Me Over
2. When Dreams Are Not Enough (acoustic version)
3. Picture Yourself (acoustic version)
4. Real (acoustic version)
5. One Shot (Orchestra Version - Bonus Track)
Tutte le canzoni sono state prodotte da Chris Laney
e Anders Ringman
.
Ricordiamo che, in attesa di ascoltare la nuova fatica in studio di Atkins
, a questo link
potete trovare la nostra recensione di One Shot
.
Di seguito è inoltre possibile ascoltare Picture Yourself (acoustic version)
, primo singolo estratto dalla pubblicazione: